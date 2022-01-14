Hammer Throw Pud for Throwing Competitions

Many people hang on to them for years, especially those of us who remember film and disposable cameras. They seem difficult to let go of…even though all they do is sit in boxes. So, if you’ve been thinking of getting rid of some but haven’t quite pulled the trigger…here’s when it’s okay to do so. If they don’t have a family member in it, or you can’t remember a name, or why this person was important to you, then you probably don’t need to keep it. Also, if you snapped a shot of a building or a place that now seems unimportant, then you should probably throw it out.

