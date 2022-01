Cheap is in style again with S&P 500 stocks and ETFs. But can you tell a good value from a trap?. Analysts are pounding the table on a dozen S&P 500 pure value stocks, including a slew of communication services plays like T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Dish Network (DISH) plus industrials like Alaska Air (ALK), says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. And analysts expect each of these stocks to jump 30%, or more, in 12 months based on their price targets.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO