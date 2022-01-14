ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Block pushes ahead with plan to build a bitcoin mining system

By Liz Kiesche
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlock (NYSE:SQ) is officially forging ahead with plans to build a bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining system. "We want to make mining more distributed and efficient in every way, from buying,...

Related
Nasdaq correction gets deeper; S&P 500, Dow Jones sink in more late selling

The stock market falls for the third day this week as dip-buying for beaten down growth stocks evaporates in late trading again. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -1.3% adds losses to yesterday when it hit a correction. Megacap ethusiasm waned from early morning and the Big Six ended mostly in the red, with Amazon the worst performer.
Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
Ameresco surges on solar project win, analyst upgrade

Ameresco (AMRC +7%) rallies after the company said it was selected to develop the Slemon Park Microgrid project on Canada's Prince Edward Island. Slemon Park will consist of a 10 MW solar facility with direct current-coupled energy storage, meaning that the co-located solar and energy storage assets will share the same interconnection.
Shell CEO recaps 2021 and discusses energy markets in 1x1 interview

Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) CEO Ben van Beurden sat down for an extensive 1x1 interview to recap 2021 and discuss energy markets in the year ahead; below are highlights relevant to investors. Amongst the highlights of 2021, Ben flags the "Powering Progress" initiative to transition the business to zero carbon, he also...
Twitter begins integrating nonfungible tokens into premium service

Twitter (TWTR +2.8%) is taking its first step into integrating nonfungible tokens into its platform, through its premium Twitter Blue service. The company says in a new video that Twitter Blue is allowing users to connect their cryptocurrency wallets and set profile pictures based on their NFTs. “Nowadays, people are...
InTEST: A Good Time For Bottom Feeders

InTEST is caught up in the middle of a historic semi capex cycle. There are two stories brewing at inTEST (INTT). The first is the semiconductor shortage and the insane flood of capex it has occasioned. We're soaking in it right now. TSMC (TSM), the top contract manufacturer, just announced...
Nikola, Corcentric Fleet Funding ink deal to facilitate Class 8 electric truck sales

Nikola (NKLA +0.9%) and Corcentric Fleet Funding Solutions sign a deal to facilitate sales of Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). Corcentric will buy vehicles and related assets directly from NKLA to offer customers a bundled lease that provides Nikola...
Ribbon Communications guides Q4 rev below consensus due to supply chain concerns

Based on preliminary estimates, Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) expects Q421 revenue to be $231M (consensus: $248.75M) and non-GAAP gross margin of 54%. Demand for products and services increased during the quarter, with sequential sales growth of 10% and a product/service book-to-bill ratio of 1.13. However, overall sales missed the company's previous...
Mercado Libre invests in Mercado Bitcoin, Paxos

Mercado Libre (NASDAQ:MELI) acquires shares in 2TM Group, parent firm of MercadoBitcoin.com, and made a strategic investment in Paxos, a blockchain infrastructure platform that powers the Mercado Pago cryptocurrency experience in Brazil. The values of the investments were not disclosed. With the investments, MELI also intends to stimulate the regional...
Activision CEO says Microsoft committed to retain workers - report

Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.3%) CEO Bobby Kotick has told nervous employees that its planned buyer Microsoft (MSFT +1.4%) is "committed to retain as many of our people as possible," The Washington Post reports. That came during an all-hands virtual staff meeting this morning. Kotick also again took up the question...
Kratos: Expensive, Low Moat, And Low Growth

Kratos has no high-priority products in the defense industry. Kratos Defense Solutions (KTOS) has experienced a tumultuous 2021, driven by both market hype and a subsequent severe correction. While the recent market activity is a market-wide correction, it is particularly justified in the case of Kratos. The business, historically and currently, operates with extremely low margins and also struggles to maintain a positive ROIC and ROE. Without a key product of significant importance to the U.S. Department of Defense priorities, the price assigned to Kratos is simply still too high.
Shell completes Deep Park refinery stake sale to Pemex - Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) reportedly has completed the sale of its ~50% interest in the Deer Park refinery in Texas to Pemex for $596M, and Pemex has signed a long-term crude supply contract with Shell as part of its acquisition, according to Reuters. Shell is expected to supply ~200K...
Union Pacific gains after earnings topper, Schneider National win

Union Pacific (UNP +1.7%) trades higher after recording its most profitable year ever after higher freight prices offset cost pressures. Even before the earnings report hit, UBS noted that a decision by Schneider National to use Union Pacific as it intermodal provider was a big win that shows the company is executing on the strategy of increased focus on volume growth.
Baker Hughes wins analyst praise as Q4 orders surge 28%

Baker Hughes (BKR +3.1%) ranks among today's top gainers on the S&P 500, surging as much as 6% after a surge in orders for energy production gear signals a comeback in the oilpatch following the COVID-19 slowdown. The Q4 results were well received by analysts, supported by solid free cash...
Netflix call: Business still healthy, more 'Squid Game' ahead; shares slide 20%

Netflix shares are taking a rout, off a full 20% after hours following earnings as the company delivered its post-Q4 executive interview, in which Fidelity's Nidhi Gupta delivered questions (including investor submissions) to key executives. A miss on paid subscribers was in investors' focus from the minute the earning were...
Lina Khan's FTC to pursue Intuit, TurboTax investigation: The Information

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is continuing with its investigation into Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and its tax-preparation unit, TurboTax, despite the unanimous ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court last year to curb the agency's powers, The Information reports. The FTC, headed by Lina Khan, is continuing its investigation into the company...
XHB: Why It Makes Sense

I had assigned a bullish rating to the SPDR Homebuilders ETF in January 2020, which has paid off. The ETF’s price has gained about 60% since my post. I had assigned a bullish rating to the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) in January 2020 when it was hovering at about $48. The call paid off and the ETF’s price has gained about 60% since my post – plus, investors also earned a small TTM dividend yield of 0.55% per year. So, yeah, my prediction worked well.
Investors Bail On Conventional Funds In December While Turning To ETFs

For the fifth consecutive month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $57.9 billion into conventional funds for December. Investors were net purchasers of mutual fund assets for the fifth month in a row, injecting $57.9 billion into the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for December. However, the headline numbers are quite misleading. For the ninth month running, stock and mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$67.2 billion). And as a result of probable monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve Board in the near future, the fixed income funds macro-group—for the first month in 20—witnessed net outflows, handing back $7.3 billion for December. Money market funds (+$132.4 billion, their largest monthly net inflows since April 2020) attracted net new money for the fifth straight month. Over the last 12 months, conventional stock and mixed-assets funds handed back $355.2 billion, while bond and money market funds attracted $449.9 billion and $411.8 billion, respectively, of net new money.
