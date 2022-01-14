ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Retail Sales Analysis: Downfall? Not so fast, 2018 tells a different story, dollar to shrug it off

By Yohay Elam
 6 days ago

US Retail Sales have tumbled by 2.3% in December, far worse than expected. Worries about Omicron and rising inflation do not tell the full story. Back in 2018, sales collapsed by 2.8%, in what seems like a shift in behavior. The Fed and the dollar will likely move on,...

