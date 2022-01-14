US Retail Sales Analysis: Downfall? Not so fast, 2018 tells a different story, dollar to shrug it off

Overview: Amid inflation fears and the decline in crypto prices, gold was resurrected, rallying the most in three months yesterday to its best level since November. It is consolidating those gains today, straddling the $1840 level. Equities are trying to stabilize. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index snapped a five-day slide with a 1% gain helped by a 3.4% rally in Hong Kong, helped by the mainland's initiatives, which included a small reduction in the loan prime rate and promises of stepped-up support for the property sector. China's CSI 300 rose almost 1%, its third gain this week. A rebound in the tech sector also helped lift the Nikkei by 1.1%. European shares opened higher, but the lack of breadth saw the Stoxx 600 turn lower. Gains in utilities and communications are not to offset the losses elsewhere, led by energy and financials. US futures are firm after closing poorly yesterday. Benchmark 10-year yields are softer. The US 10-year is off three basis points to near 1.83%. European yields are 1-3 bp lower. The US dollar is trading off against most of the major currencies. The Norwegian krone, where the central bank stood pat, and the Swedish krona are laggards today. A strong employment report is helping lift the Australian dollar by around 0.4% to lead the pack. Emerging market currencies are mixed, with Russia, Hungary, and Turkey leading the decliners. The Thai baht and South African rand are the best performers, but the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is slightly weaker today after posting its best gain in a month yesterday (~0.75%). Industrial metals are firmer. Tin and nickel shortages are behind their surge, while iron ore prices are up 2%+ for the third consecutive session and at their best level since last August. Copper prices are extending yesterday's 2% rally. Crude is consolidating a three-day rally that lifted March WTI to almost $86.80. US natgas tumbled almost 5.9% yesterday and is straddling the $4 level today. The Dutch benchmark is paring initial follow-through after dropping 8.3% yesterday.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO