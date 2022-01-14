ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valve's Steam Deck is set to ship on time

By Adrian Willings
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Gamers rejoice! Valve has made the grand announcement that the Steam Deck is ready to ship. The company's handheld console is seemingly ready to release to those who pre-ordered and will be shipped out at the end of February. This obviously comes after the previous launch delay...

