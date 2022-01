I love cooking with herbs and spices; and, I’m very interested in the health benefits many of these flavorful edibles provide. So, when I spotted an article about the benefits of ginger, it piqued my curiosity. I like the punch that ginger gives to many of my favorite Chinese dishes. And, I knew that ginger was good for treating upset stomach (including nausea, morning, and motion sickness). It has been used for centuries as a treatment for sea sickness. But, ginger is a super spice. ...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO