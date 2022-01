DURHAM, N.C. — Police have charged a third man in a Black Friday shooting at a North Carolina mall. The Streets at Southpoint in Durham was packed with post-Thanksgiving shoppers on Nov. 26, when two men approached a jewelry vendor and one tried to rob him, police said. The vendor and would-be robber fired at each other, wounding the suspect and two bystanders, including a 10-year-old girl, police said. Three other people were injured as shoppers rushed for exits.

