Cordae: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

wpr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Midway through his Tiny...

www.wpr.org

hypebeast.com

Cordae Performs Cuts From 'From A Bird's Eye View' and 'The Lost Boy' for 'NPR' Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Cordae has graced the NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert stage with a setlist combining some of his best tracks from The Lost Boy and From A Bird’s Eye View. The seven-track setlist clocked in at about 20 minutes and hears Cordae perform the From A Bird’s Eye View numbers “C Carter,” “Want From Me,” “Sinister,” which originally features Lil Wayne and “Chronicles” which features H.E.R. and Lil Durk. Longtime fans will also be treated with The Lost Boy’s “RNP” featuring Anderson. Paak and a medley of “Thousand Words” and “Thanksgiving.”
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Mon Laferte performing @ Tiny Desk!

Los Angeles, CA (January 12, 2022) – Mon Laferte is nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for “Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Includes Tejano)” for her album SEIS and today shares her ‘Tiny Desk (home) concert’ at NPR Music. Inspired by her beloved Tepoztlán, for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wpr.org

esperanza spalding: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Enter into esperanza spalding's safe...
MUSIC
963kklz.com

5 Classic Rock Tiny Desk Concerts

Pat Benatar celebrates her birthday today (January 10), and we thought we’d honor the tiny rocker with massive pipes by looking back at one of her most intimate concerts ever. Benatar and husband/guitarist/songwriting partner Neil Giraldo performed on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” video series back in November 2014, and...
MUSIC
NPR

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Kombilesa Mí, Northern Cree, Son Rompe Pera

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

We Can’t Let Go of This Robert Plant & Alison Krauss ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

From the Sound Emporium control room in Nashville, two heavyweights join forces behind a makeshift desk for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Although the duo doesn’t perform at NPR staffer Bob Boilen’s actual tiny desk, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant certainly do rekindle the spirit of Raise the Roof, their new collaborative record. It’s a fitting tribute because that album (and some of their first record, 2007’s Raising Sand) was created on the cutting floor at that very studio. Here, Krauss and Plant have assembled a band of absolute all-stars, including Jay Bellerose, Dennis Crouch, Victor Krauss, Stuart Duncan, and JD McPherson. Like the first time we heard the angelic soprano of Alison Krauss paired with the vocal powerhouse that guided one of the most legendary rock bands ever, these new performances of “Can’t Let Go,” “Searching for My Love,” and “Trouble for My Lover” are magical. No frill or flash, just an eleven-and-a-half-minute set of subtlety, nuance, and perfection.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpr.org

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Suistamon Sähkö, Bedouin Burger, ADG7

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Tiny Desk meets globalFEST 2022, Day 1

The first set of showcases at Tiny Desk meets globalFEST took place on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Prior to the concerts, globalFEST’s organizers hosted a gathering of the festival curators, booking agents, some of the artists and other world music professionals. , 7:30 p.m. This year’s curators include Shanta Thake, Bill Bragin, Isabel Soffer and Gabrielle Davenport. Tiny Desk meets globalFEST is a collaboration between National Public Radio’s Tiny Desk and globalFEST.
MUSIC
wpr.org

FKA twigs (feat. Shygirl), 'papi bones'

More than two years after the release of her second studio album, the transcendent MAGDALENE, British singer-songwriter FKA twigs has dropped CAPRISONGS, her first mixtape and major label debut under Atlantic Records. Gone is the mournful crooner with haunting, operatic vocals; in her place stands a club rat on a mission of hedonism. A highlight of the mixtape's various hyperpop-adjacent bangers is "papi bones," featuring hip-hop grime master Shygirl.
MUSIC
wpr.org

caroline, 'Good morning (red)'

Ever since the London octet dropped "Dark blue" in 2020, I've puzzled at how caroline's strung-together influences – Talk Talk's whisper-quiet post-rock, The Velvet Underground's yearning drones and Chamberlain's rootsy noodling – mingle with such ambition. As the band's earliest song just now getting the studio treatment, "Good morning (red)" provides something of a key to understanding caroline's method of piecing together disparate parts. In it, a loping melody yawns alongside sweeping strings and an ascendant guitar figure – there's a pastoral brightness to the overlapping vocals lit by a desperate outburst: "Can I be happy in this world?" It's borderline twee in the way an overeager study group in impeccably matched outfits could cause one listener to recoil and entice another. But halfway through the song, the world shifts as the melody breaks apart in a spacious full-band glitch: Fits of acoustic guitar and strings punctuate the silence as drums thwack the void and a bass line fills out the edges. It's as if the promise of a new morning has been upset by the dawn's revelations.
MUSIC
wpr.org

Bobby McFerrin reflects on going from the hotel bar to prescribing 'medicine music'

Bobby McFerrin was onto something when he titled his second album The Voice. At the time, in the mid-1980s, it was a sobriquet more readily associated with Frank Sinatra — but in its definitive clarity, loaded with implications, no term could have been better suited to his art. McFerrin made history with that release, a solo-vox tour de force, and later eclipsed his own feat with Simple Pleasures, which yielded a No. 1 single and three Grammy awards.
MUSIC
wpr.org

Steven Beck, 'Piano Sonata No. 5' (George Walker)

Your basic Mozart piano sonata lasts around 20 minutes. George Walker's Piano Sonata No. 5 clocks in under five. The American composer, who died in 2018 at age 96, compressed his final sonata into miniature proportions, but it's no bite-sized bonbon. The music, played with incisive élan by Steven Beck, is a dense thicket of ideas and episodes, born from a simple, four-note upward-thrusting theme in the opening measure. Walker constantly manipulates harmonic textures and rhythms, interlaces a tangle of inner voices and yet keeps a fluid forward motion. Like a Vermeer painting, you can look at it many times before you grasp every subtle detail.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
wpr.org

Amaarae (feat. Kali Uchis, Moliy), 'SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY (Vigro Deep Amapiano Remix)'

By now, Western ears have had plenty of chances to jump on the Amaarae bandwagon. The original version of "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY" was released in 2020, and the remix featuring Kali Uchis landed on numerous 2021 best-of lists (including ours). So why are we covering it again in 2022? Because it might just be the Trojan Horse we need to introduce amapiano to America. The rising style of dance music out of South Africa is a spacious, mid-tempo form of deep house music that is slow enough to chill to, but dramatic enough to fill dance floors. It's only relatively new, emerging 10 years ago in KwaZulu-Natal and catching fire across the African continent two years ago. The remix here is provided by Vigro Deep, a 20-year-old producer who's already secured a foothold in the U.K. and has said explicitly he's ready for a worldwide audience. We're listening.
MUSIC
afropop.org

Last Night of globalFEST’s Tiny Desk Series Live Tonight, Conference Next Week

If you haven’t tuned in yet, you’ve still got one more night to watch the globalFEST-Tiny Desk series live. Watch Al Bilali Soudan from Mali, Kiran Ahluwalia with music from the Indian subcontinent and Tufan Derince’s Kurdish music tonight via YouTube starting at 8 pm. The festivities are hosted by our good friend, Angeliqué Kidjo.
MUSIC
wpr.org

Stream Pedro the Lion's surprise album, join the Listening Party with David Bazan

The secret's out! Pedro the Lion has surprise-dropped Havasu and we're going to listen to the new album in its entirety with singer-songwriter David Bazan. The poet, author and MacArthur Fellowship award winner Hanif Abdurraqib will host the Listening Party via NPR Music's YouTube channel today at 2 p.m. ET.
MUSIC
The Baltimore Sun

Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
