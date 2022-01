Before Martin Luther King Jr. traveled the country reshaping social justice movements in the nation’s most segregated cities, he was both a graduate of Morehouse College and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. In his march toward change, King Jr. represented both proudly and loudly. Decades after his assassination, members of his fraternity carry the legacy of both their fallen brother and the illustrious fraternity. As the nation celebrates the life and accomplishments of one of the greatest Americans in history, dozens of brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. are working to make sure that the ideals King Jr. instilled in the nation do not die along with him. This list could include hundreds of names, but here are ten.

