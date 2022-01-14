ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Waymo, J.B. Hunt expand tie-up to commercialize autonomous trucking technology

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQFTT_0dlkZili00

(Reuters) - U.S. truck fleet operator J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Alphabet Inc’s self-driving unit Waymo are expanding their alliance to deploy fully autonomous trucking operations in Texas in the next few years, the companies said on Friday.

In June last year, the companies began testing self-driving trucks supervised by a driver and a technician to deliver cargo between Houston and Fort Worth in Texas.

The companies said their extended collaboration will include analyzing the operational capacity of Waymo Via, which covers trucking to last-mile deliveries, to address customer needs.

J.B. Hunt also said it would explore a technological integration with Waymo, in which Waymo Via would be made accessible on its digital marketplace J.B. Hunt 360.

Although Waymo and other companies have been developing autonomous driver technology for over a decade, large-scale commercial operations of such services for moving freight or everyday commute have not come to fruition yet.

U.S. trucking and delivery firms are already struggling with driver shortages, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, difficult working conditions and an aging workforce.

Comments / 0

Related
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Autonomous Semi Truck Completes First Driverless Trip

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A semi-truck journeyed 80 miles from a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Investor's Business Daily

J.B. Hunt Earnings Easily Beat Despite Covid Challenges For Trucking Firm

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), a top-ranked trucking stock, reported fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates. JBHT stock edged higher Wednesday. Estimates: FactSet analysts saw earnings jumping 40% to $2.02 per share with revenue up 20% to $3.28 billion. Results: EPS rose 58% to $2.28 while revenue climbed 28%...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

J.B. Hunt blows past Q4 expectations

J.B. Hunt Transport Services handily beat fourth-quarter estimates Tuesday after the market closed, posting earnings per share of $2.28, well ahead of the $2.02 consensus estimate. The Lowell, Arkansas-based company reported year-over-year revenue growth across all of its segments, 28% higher on a consolidated basis at $3.5 billion, with increased...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

J B Hunt Inks Long-Term, Strategic Alliance With Waymo Via

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) entered a long-term, strategic alliance with Waymo Via to advance efforts to integrate commercial autonomous driving technology in transportation and logistics. Deal terms not disclosed. "Our pilot last year with Waymo Via really helped us get a hands-on understanding of how autonomous...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
TechCrunch

J.B. Hunt will be Waymo’s first self-driving freight customer

As part of the agreement, J.B. Hunt will be Waymo Via’s first launch customer for fully autonomous, driverless freight routes, which Waymo expects to reach within the next few years. Waymo and J.B. Hunt began a “test run” in 2021 along I-45 between Houston and Fort Worth, Texas, one...
FORT WORTH, TX
drugstorenews.com

Kroger, Nuro expand collaboration of autonomous delivery vehicles

Kroger and Nuro will continue to work together in order to leverage the use of autonomous delivery vehicles. Recently, the company shared news of the expansion of their previously announced collaboration, which will feature the use of Nuro’s third generation autonomous delivery vehicle. Kroger appoints Houston division president]. “Our...
HOUSTON, TX
Seekingalpha.com

Embark to unveil technology to navigate snowy conditions with autonomous trucks

Embark Trucks (NASDAQ:EMBK) to develop and demonstrate a Vision Map Fusion (VMF) technology to enable Embark-equipped trucks to navigate snowy conditions autonomously by the end of winter 2022. The company has already achieved 11 milestones required to deploy autonomous technology in the US Sunbelt, and plans to complete the remaining...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Companies#Self Driving Trucks#Alphabet Inc#Waymo Via#J B Hunt 360
Supermarket News

Wakefern to pilot autonomous store technology

ShopRite operator Wakefern Food Corp. plans to test cashierless shopping technology from frictionless checkout specialist Trigo. The companies said Thursday that they’ve entered an agreement to pilot an “autonomous supermarket” using Trigo’s artificial intelligence-based computer vision solution, which allows customers to skip the checkout line through a “walk in, walk out” experience for shopping and making purchases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketWatch

J.B. Hunt stock jumps after dividend raised by 33%

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. JBHT, -0.12% rallied 1.8% in afternoon trading, after the trucking company said it raised its quarterly dividend by 33%, to 40 cents a share from 30 cents. The company said the new dividend will be payable Feb. 18 to shareholders of record on Feb. 4. Based on the current stock price, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.78%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Economy
freightwaves.com

All J.B. Hunt segments log growth for better-than-expected Q4

J.B. Hunt Transport Services provided little guidance around the outlook for 2022 on a Tuesday evening call with analysts. Limited visibility into when supply chain congestion will ease and rail service will improve has management holding the cards close to the vest. However, J.B. Hunt will continue to invest in people and equipment to meet rising demand for all of its services.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy