NBC Orders ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Sequel Pilot

By Marc Berman
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another day, another new reboot series in development. On the heels of NBC expressing interest in a reboot of former ABC family drama Life Goes On comes news of a potential Quantum Leap sequel on the network (or, perhaps, for its Peacock streaming service, which has yet to find a breakout...

Popculture

Classic ABC Show Switches to NBC for Reboot

A revival of Life Goes On is in development, but not at ABC. According to a report by TV Line, NBC has ordered a pilot for a reboot of the 1980s TV show. If it goes to series, it will join a long list of shows shuffling between networks in their second lives.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Life Goes On’: Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll Lands Put Pilot Commitment At NBC

Life Goes On at NBC. The broadcast network has handed a put pilot commitment to the sequel series to the classic ABC drama from Nkechi Okoro Carroll. It comes after Okoro Carroll struck a major overall deal renewal at Warner Bros TV with plans to reboot the series, which ran on the Disney-owned network between 1989-93. It has received a script deal with a big penalty if the script does not go to pilot – a pilot has not yet been ordered. Okoro Carroll, who first moved her overall to Warner Bros in 2018, having previously been at 20th, will write and exec produce...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Life Goes On Sequel Series Moves Forward in Development at NBC

Becca Thatcher’s life will indeed go on. NBC has given a put pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series, in which Kellie Martin will reprise the role that made her a household name in the late ’80s. (Note: A put pilot commitment is just one step shy of a network officially ordering a pilot to be filmed/produced.) Per the official logline, the new Life Goes On “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.” From Warner Bros. Television, the one-hour drama is being written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All...
TV SERIES
Person
Scott Bakula
Person
Deborah Pratt
Person
Dean Stockwell
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kings of the Hill, Again: Greg Daniels, Mike Judge Discuss Their New Animation Company (Exclusive)

King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are back in business. More than 25 years since Fox launched the beloved animated comedy, Daniels and Judge have reunited to form an animation company, Bandera Entertainment, and want to expand the format to include as many subgenres as live-action fare. The duo has spent the past couple of years building up a slate of more than a dozen animated series in various stages of development at Bandera, where they work alongside former YouTube head of originals Dustin Davis on a programming roster that includes Netflix’s newly ordered Bad Crimes, starring Nicole...
TV & VIDEOS
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Murderville’ Premiere Date, ‘Shadow and Bone’ Adds Cast, New ‘Degrassi’ Series, The CW Developing ‘Justice U’, ‘Quantum Leap’ Pilot Order, ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Premiere Date, ‘Kid Cosmic’ Trailer, and More!

Netflix’s upcoming new improvised scripted comedy series Murderville premieres February 3. Based on the British series Murder in Successville, Murderville sees celebrity guests team up as Will Arnett’s partner on a new murder case. Each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle (Arnett) will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. The celebrities featured in the six episodes are Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone.
TV SERIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Murderville, Degrassi, Quantum Leap + More!

WILL ARNETT ANNOUNCES IMPROVISATIONAL 'MURDERVILLE' SERIES: Will Arnett announced Thursday (Jan. 13th) that his new comedy series, Murderville, will premiere February 3rd on Netflix. The six-episode series will feature a new murder case and a celebrity guest star each week. The twist is that the celebrity will have to improvise because “they have no idea what is about to happen to them.” The first season will feature guest stars like Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: A Quantum Leap Revival Is Headed to NBC, Naomi Has a Decent Start for The CW, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. There have been rumors for quite a while of a Quantum Leap reboot/revival with both creator Donald P. Bellisario and star Scott Bakula supporting a return to the time travel series, and now NBC has officially ordered a pilot for a revival. Variety gives the following description of the project:
TV SERIES
TVLine

PaleyFest 2022: Ghosts, Cobra Kai, Superman & Lois, Hacks, NCIS Shows and More Among In-Person Panels

PaleyFest 2022 has unveiled its in-person slate for this year’s event, and it includes superheroes and supernatural spirits. The lineup for the annual TV festival, which will take place from April 2-10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will kick off with a panel for This Is Us‘ final season. The event will also recognize two other shows that will be saying goodbye, AMC’s Better Call Saul and ABC’s black-ish. Other panel highlights include CBS’ freshman comedy Ghosts, The CW’s Superman & Lois, Netflix’s Emily in Paris and an evening celebrating the NCIS universe. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for...
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Reboot’ Comedy Gets a Series Order from Hulu

Judy Greer has just joined the cast of Reboot, an original comedy just ordered to series by Hulu. Greer’s replacing Leslie Bibb in the series and will star alongside Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville. Steve Levitan (Modern Family, Just Shoot Me) created the series and serves as writer, executive...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Missing-Persons Drama ‘Found’ From Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Berlanti Productions Lands NBC Pilot Order

NBC has handed a pilot order to Found, a one-hour missing-persons drama from the All American team of showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. The project hails from Berlanti Productions, Carroll’s Rock My Soul Productions and Warner Bros. TV, where Berlanti and Carroll are under overall deals. Found previously was set at ABC, where it received a put pilot commitment in 2019. Written and executive produced by Carroll, Found centers on the premise that in any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Classic cult sci-fi series Quantum Leap getting reboot treatment

Quantum Leap was one of the best sci-fi shows of the ‘90s, which actually had very little sci-fi in it. The premise: a man from the future Sam Becket (played by Scott Bakula) takes part in a time travel experiment that goes wrong and dooms him to a life of leaping into other people’s lives of the past.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order: Jack McCoy Is Back in New Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Revival

Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy is back! On Thursday, NBC released a new teaser for the forthcoming Law & Order revival featuring brand new footage of the beloved district attorney, who looks ready to return to his courtroom heroics.   “It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” he says in the video, which you can check out below. Waterston will enter his 17th season playing the fan-favorite character, who was first introduced in Season 5 of Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural. The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv)...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Degrassi’ Reboot Ordered at HBO Max

HBO Max is bringing back the Canadian teen drama franchise “Degrassi” with a new series. A reprise of the original teen drama, “Degrassi” is a character-driven series about the high school experience and the thrilling, often painful journey of self-discovery. Set in Toronto, the new series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart. The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love.
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Iron Chef’ Reboot Ordered at Netflix

Per the official description for the show, which is titled “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” “The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever ‘Iron Legend.'”
TV SERIES
Deadline

Apple TV+ Lands Godzilla & Titans Series Based On Legendary’s Monsterverse

In a massive deal that expands on Legendary’s Monsterverse, Apple TV+ has ordered a new live-action series featuring Godzilla and the Titans. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. The series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black — who will also serve as showrunner — and Matt Fraction, alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
