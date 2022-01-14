ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s winning the space race?

By Content Contributor, Christine Dulion
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first space race began in the mid 20th century between the United States and the Soviet Union (USSR) as an offshoot of the Cold War. This race was a series of competitive technological advancements between the two, and it began with the Soviet Union’s launch of its satellite (and the...

The Cullman Tribune

NASA’s James Webb Telescope completes deployment of mirrors provided by General Dynamics

CULLMAN, Ala. – The James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s largest and most powerful space science telescope, launched on a historic mission on Christmas Day. The telescope is going to be replacing the Hubble telescope with mirrors ten times larger than its predecessor. Its mission is to show images of the first galaxies formed in the universe and every phase of cosmic history. The telescope had to go through a lengthy unfurling period in which it deployed it’s five-layer sunshield to the proper tension. The deployment of the sunshield was finished on January 4 and the NASA team moved on to the unfolding...
CULLMAN, AL
The Independent

ExoMars rover closer to launch after landing test

The ExoMars rover is one step closer to landing on the red planet following a rehearsal of what happens after it touches down.The exercise involved simulating the UK-built Rosalind Franklin rover driving off its landing platform once it touches down on Mars.After the nerve-wracking descent to the surface of the planet, the rover will leave the landing platform in a carefully choreographed move and drive onto Martian soil for the first time.All of its instruments are ready for flight, with some minor tuning left to complete this month, the European Space Agency (ESA) said.The rover is ready, and together with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Unusual’ carbon found on Mars could have come from past life on red planet, Nasa study suggests

Unusual carbon found on Mars could tell us about the history of the red planet – if scientists can find an explanation for where it came from.Scientists say there are three possible explanations for the material found on Mars, but each of them are “unconventional”. One explanation could include alien microbial life, though scientists say they are remaining “cautious”.It either came from cosmic dust, the degradation of carbon dioxide by ultraviolet, or the same process happening to biologically produced methane.But whatever the explanation, those processes are unlike anything that generallyyhappens on Earth, scientists say.The new research comes from Nasa’s Curiosity rover,...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers find SpaceX satellites are contaminating pictures of space more than ever before

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are leaving 35 times more traces in astronomers photographs over two years, a new study has found.It is also believed that, by the time Starlink has been completed, every image will have one track – a white line - across it.Using archival images from 2019 until 2021 from a survey telescope at the Palomar Observatory, astronomers took data about all the orbits of SpaceX’s Starlink crafts and compared it to images taken from the  Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF). The ZTF is designed to pick up rare events, so repeatedly scans the sky to compare for objects that suddenly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

What is the doomsday clock and will it edge closer to midnight?

The clock is ticking: it stands at 100 seconds to midnight, or doomsday. Humanity is already closer to annihilation than ever before.That’s the time on the Doomsday Clock, the dramatic metaphor established in 1947 by some of the world’s leading scientists to symbolise just how close humanity is to catastrophe.Midnight represents that annihilation. And so the keepers of the clock move its time forward and back, once a year, as a way of warning humanity just how near to midnight we are.At 100 seconds away, the time is closer to midnight than it has ever been, including in the dangerous...
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Most Powerful Secret Societies

Secret societies have captured the imagination of the public for centuries. Many of these groups are thought to be ancient, mysterious gatherings of powerful men who get together and tip the balance of world power in their favor. These organizations, which have developed their own rituals and require membership oaths, exist for numerous reasons and […]
SOCIETY
The Millennial Source

China’s “anti-corruption drive” continues

China President Xi’s commitment to cracking down on corruption has been a prominent feature of his political brand. He started the country’s biggest anti-corruption campaign in the history of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rule in the country back in 2012, which has led to the indictments of hundreds of thousands.
CHINA
Popular Science

Black holes have a reputation as devourers. But they can help spawn stars, too.

Optical data from the Hubble Space Telescope, X-ray data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, and radio data from the National Radio Astronomy Observatory's Very Large Array are combined to reveal the Henize 2-10 starburst galaxy in all its incandescent glory. X-ray (NASA/CXC/Virginia/A.Reines et al); Radio (NRAO/AUI/NSF); Optical (NASA/STScI)In a first, astrophysicists observe a black hole help create new stars in a dwarf galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
Deadline

‘Race To The Center Of The Earth’ Canceled At Nat Geo

Nat Geo is not planning any more races to the center of the Earth: The Disney-owned broadcaster has canceled Race To The Center of the Earth after one season. The big-budget adventure competition series, which comes from Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri, creators of The Amazing Race, premiered on the linear cable network in March 2021 and later streamed via Disney+ from May. The seven-part series pitted four teams of three against one another in a sprint across the globe for a $1M prize. Each group will start from a different corner of the Earth – South America, Russia, Canada and...
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

Zeus: As nuclear gains favor, it’s time to talk about geoengineering

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights (David Callaway is founder and Editor-in-Chief of Callaway Climate Insights. He is the former president of the World Editors Forum, Editor-in-Chief of USA Today and MarketWatch, and CEO of TheStreet Inc.) SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Insights) — The controversy over whether to use nuclear power as a transition energy […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Glimmers of hope, but Doomsday Clock stuck at 100 seconds to midnight

The "Doomsday Clock," representing the judgment of leading science and security experts about perils to human existence, remains at 100 seconds to midnight this year, with advances like Covid-19 vaccines balanced by rising misinformation and other threats. Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists president Rachel Bronson declared Thursday the world was no safer this year than two years ago, when the clock's hands were moved to their current position. "If humanity is to avoid an existential catastrophe, one that would dwarf anything it has yet seen, national leaders must do a far better job of countering disinformation, heeding science and cooperating," she told reporters on the 75th anniversary of the clock's initial unveiling. The fact that it hasn't shifted closer to midnight does not imply threats have stabilized, the group said in a full statement.
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest-Lived Empire in History

Homo sapiens began to appear about 300,000 years ago. It was only about 10,000 years ago, however, that humans began to build permanent settlements, the Smithsonian explains. The first civilizations — with urban development and governing bodies — are a few thousands years old. Similarly, the history of empires — a few people controlling larger […]
SCIENCE
