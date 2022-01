Let 2022 be the year of sustainable fashion by shopping secondhand at thrift stores in New York this year to freshen up your wardrobe. Apart from being beneficial to the environment, especially compared to the mal-impact of fast fashion, shopping secondhand is usually easier on the wallet. On top of this, some of the pieces you find in these stores are retro and often unique.

