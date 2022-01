Out of all the memorable characters of CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ Neil Patrick Harris‘ Barney Stinson stands apart with his suave and confidence. Barney’s outrageous tricks and ways to lure women is a pivotal part of the show’s narrative, and he holds a “legen-wait for it-dary” place in the hearts of the fans. Naturally, admirers of the character must be wondering about the prospects of seeing the return of Barney in the show’s standalone sequel, ‘How I Met Your Father.’ On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the involvement of Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in the sequel sitcom!

