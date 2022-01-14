Find The Good

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rabbi Nosson Rossman
Cover picture for the articleRebbe Nachman of Breslov tells us (Likkutey Moharan II :112): “If you believe you can damage, believe you can repair.”. In a similar vein, the Talmud (Berachos 34b) relates: “Rabbi Avahu taught that in the place where ba’alei teshuvah (people who have repented) stand, even pure tzaddikim who never sinned cannot...

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
I have often wondered why you always championed the cause of abused women in a marriage, as if they were the only gender who suffered such treatment. You have also stood at the forefront for abused, unloved and unwanted children used in divorce as pawns and chattel in order for women to punish their husbands and seek greater monetary gratification in civil court. This brings me to ask you, are there no abused men on G-d’s earth, only women? Is it at all possible that there are, but they are the minority, ashamed and broken into submissive slavery by their Amazonian wives? I am here to tell you that there are, because I am a by-product of such a union. I will not call it a marriage, because it was the farthest thing from what a marriage should be. I would not even call it a partnership in some sort of business venture that binds both partners, equally, in its operation. This too, it was not.
For All Generations And For All The People

“‘You shall be to Me a kingdom of princes and a holy nation;’ these are the words that you shall speak to Bnei Yisroel.” (Shemos 19:6) Hashem commanded Moshe Rabbeinu to say these words, no more and no less, when Moshe speculated how Bnei Yisroel, who had been slaves, could rise to the status of “kingdom of princes and a holy nation.”
Halacha Is The Way To Go

Maimonides writes in Mishna Torah (Hilchos De’os 2:1) that physical illness can confuse the sense of taste. To a sick person, sweet food can taste bitter, and bitter food can taste sweet. The same is true, says the Rambam, for “diseases” of the soul. A person who is spiritually sick may be attracted to false ideas and bad middos, and they may hate those that are true and good. They may come to believe, G-d forbid, that good is evil, and evil is good.
Getting Clean

G-d primed the Jews for the Revelation at Mount Sinai by commanding them to groom themselves and otherwise prepare for the great spectacle. One of the items included in this commandment was, “And they shall wash (v’chibsu) their clothes” (Ex. 19:10). This word for “washing” is an inflection of the term kevisah. In this essay, we will discuss various terms for washing and cleaning in biblical and Rabbinic Hebrew, tracing them to their core etymological roots and trying to determine if and how these apparent synonyms differ from one another. The terms under discussion include kevisah, merikah, shetifah, rechitzah and hadachah.
Selfie World

Our local mall has a new store called Selfie World. What do they sell? They don’t sell merchandise or even a service. They sell the opportunity for you to pose in front of one of their backdrops to take the best selfies in the world. You can’t make this up. An entire business, indeed a franchise, all designed to profit off the modern urge for selfies.
Seeing Without Knowing, Hearing Without Understanding

We have just concluded a particularly dramatic Torah reading featuring the giving of the Torah on Har Sinai and the laws governing the construction of the mizbeach, the altar on which we serve Hashem. In our haftara, the navi Yeshayahu begins his message by announcing very matter-of-factly that he beheld...
Rabbi Dr. Avraham J. Twerski (ZT”L) May His Memory be for a Blessing

This week on Yud-Tes Shevat marks the first yartzeit of one of the true luminaries of our generation, Rabbi Dr. Avraham J. Twerski ZT”L. Rabbi Twerski was a descendent of holy Chassidic masters and brought the teachings of his ancestors—most notablyMeor Aynayim and the Bobover Rebbe—to the masses. Through his positivity and loving approach to Torah, the Rav inspired thousands of individuals and their families to grow closer to Hashem. This was something he did gracefully across both the Jewish and the non-Jewish world.
Egalitarianism At The Kotel Will Undermine Perceptions Of Our Legitimacy

We are dismayed by the current Israeli government’s decision to go ahead with the so-called Kotel Compromise, partitioning the Kotel into two plazas – the long-established plaza operated according to traditional Orthodoxy, and a new heterodox plaza for mixed prayer. The proposed new plaza is being supported by...
Tu B’Shvat And The Ten Commandments

This past week we celebrated Tu B’Shvat, which marks the beginning of the year for the trees. This means the beginning of all the commandments having to do with the fruit trees planted in the land of Israel. All beginnings have something powerful and encouraging about them. When we...
Time For Change

Time is a healer as the adage has it–and it is often a welcome one. Victims of trauma often want to forget and try to “put it behind them” whether consciously or subconsciously. I have often thought that the entire process of shiva and the rest of...
Why do we find making new friends so hard as adults?

If you’ve ever tried to make new friends as an adult, you’ll probably see why loneliness is at an all-time high. Making new friends feels just plain hard. In school, making friends can be as simple as going on the monkey bars together. But as adults, making, developing and maintaining friendships can be much more difficult. This matters, because we need friends. And while old friends are golden, nothing stays the same forever. Old friends move away, or have their time taken up by child-rearing or their careers. Without action, loneliness can quietly grow around you. It’s worth taking seriously,...
From Out Of The Depths: In Memory Of The Piaseczner Rebbe

The true test of emunah does not come without trials and tribulations, but rather in the most dark and difficult times. And no period of Jewish history was as trying as the years of the Holocaust. Many believing Jews saw the enormous tragedies that had befallen so many Jewish communities, and simply could not see how G-d could hide His face and allow this to happen to His people. And yet, there were illustrious leaders whose faith in G-d never faltered.
MLK, Justice And Zionism

Zionism isn’t a movement solely dedicated to the return of the Jewish people to their homeland. Zionism is a movement for justice. For thousands of years, injustices were perpetrated against the Jewish people. Jews suffered from Crusades, pogroms, and the Holocaust, among a host of economic injustices. Vile among the other injustices was the forceable exile of the Jewish people from their homeland – the land of Israel. As long as Jews were prohibited from reclaiming and returning to their land, an injustice was being committed in the world.
The Fate Of Choice: How Free Are We? – Soul Talk [audio]

Free will is an essential component of life’s purpose. If I’m not free to choose right and wrong, what is the significance of any choice that I make? Delving into the complexities of free will brings us to a very startling question: If someone else chooses to do wrong, why should I or anyone else have to suffer the consequences of their bad choice? Can someone else’s free will choice negatively effect me???
A TIME TO SPEAK AND A TIME TO REMAIN SILENT

Martin Luther King, Jr., whose birthday we will mark this Monday, spoke powerfully about the danger and potential damage of silence. He once said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” On another occasion he said, “In the end we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” Both of these insights, individually and the combination of the two together, resonate deeply for me these days.
Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
Kody and His Family Are Exposed to COVID-19 in Sister Wives Clip

Watch: TLC "Sister Wives" Exclusive: Nanny Tests Positive for COVID-19 This was one birthday present the Brown family didn't want anyone to bring to the party. Sister Wives' Robyn and Kody Brown celebrated their daughter Ariella's birthday on Jan.10, and she wanted the entire family to be there for her party. In order to do so, everyone got tested for COVID-19 beforehand.
