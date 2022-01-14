Find The Good

I have often wondered why you always championed the cause of abused women in a marriage, as if they were the only gender who suffered such treatment. You have also stood at the forefront for abused, unloved and unwanted children used in divorce as pawns and chattel in order for women to punish their husbands and seek greater monetary gratification in civil court. This brings me to ask you, are there no abused men on G-d’s earth, only women? Is it at all possible that there are, but they are the minority, ashamed and broken into submissive slavery by their Amazonian wives? I am here to tell you that there are, because I am a by-product of such a union. I will not call it a marriage, because it was the farthest thing from what a marriage should be. I would not even call it a partnership in some sort of business venture that binds both partners, equally, in its operation. This too, it was not.

