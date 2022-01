We have one thing to say before actually discussing The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot. We are so tired of reboots! It seems as though fresh ideas are so far and few. "Reduce, reuse, recycle" was not a slogan intended for ideas in the entertainment industry. However, we'll cut Peacock's upcoming series Bel-Air some slack, as it came to fruition in an intriguing, organic way.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO