ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brexit: there’s ‘a deal to be done’ over Northern Ireland, says Liz Truss

By Daniel Boffey in Brussels
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7YCx_0dlkU2Vq00
Liz Truss and Maroš Šefčovič Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/EPA

Liz Truss said there was “a deal to be done” over the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland after “constructive talks” with her EU counterpart raised hopes of less rancorous relations with Brussels.

The notably sunny prognosis followed a first meeting between the UK foreign secretary and Maroš Šefčovič, the European commissioner responsible for Brexit issues, at Chevening, the cabinet minister’s official country residence in Kent.

In a joint EU-UK statement, a rarity in recent years, Truss and Šefčovič said intensive talks would begin next week to deal with the outstanding issues relating to Northern Ireland’s place within both the EU and UK’s internal market.

“We’ve had constructive talks with the EU,” Truss said in a later interview with the BBC. “We’re now going to go into intensive negotiations to work towards a negotiated solution to sort out these very real issues for the people of Northern Ireland.”

The foreign secretary played down the previous threats of triggering article 16 of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, under which the UK would suspend parts of the deal previously agreed with the EU.

She said: “What I want is a negotiated solution. I think there is a deal to be done. We have had constructive talks over the last day.

“Of course there is more work to do, and that is why we are intensifying the discussions. I will be seeing the vice-president again in a week’s time, and I do want to make progress. Clearly if we don’t make sufficient progress we will have to look at the alternatives, but my absolute desire is to get a deal that works for the people of Northern Ireland.”

The attempt to build strong personal relations with Šefčovič at Chevening, where the two politicians walked around the estate and dined on Scottish smoked salmon, Welsh lamb and apple pie, offered a clear sign that the government is seeking to reset relations after the resignation of Lord Frost, who often clashed with his opposing numbers in Brussels.

Major differences remain between the sides over the future implementation of the protocol, which keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods and draws a customs border down the Irish sea.

The EU has offered to cut in half the number of customs checks and reduce health and safety checks on meat, plant and dairy products by 80%.

The UK is insistent that the plans proposed do not yet live up to that promise and is pushing for a more radical overhaul that would ensure there are no checks on goods from Great Britain destined to stay in Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the Democratic Unionist party, which leads Northern Ireland’s power-sharing executive, has demanded a timeline for enforcing the UK’s protocol demands.

Northern Ireland goes to the polls in May and there is an expectation that the two sides will seek to strike a deal ahead of that election.

Ireland’s foreign secretary, Simon Coveney, welcomed the improved mood music around the talks. He said: “I think it is a good thing that the Brexit issues and the protocol issues are back in the Foreign Office in London rather than in a separate unit led by Lord Frost.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK defence minister warns of ‘consequences’ if Russia invades Ukraine

An incursion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the defence secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia. Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow, Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” for any Russian aggression towards Ukraine. On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.
POLITICS
The Independent

Who is favourite to be the next Prime Minister?

Bookmakers have narrowed the odds on chancellor Rishi Sunak replacing Boris Johnson as prime minister following days of damaging revelations about gatherings at Downing Street. Website Oddschecker, which compiles the odds of leading British bookmakers, has the odds of Rishi Sunak being named the next Prime Minister at 7/4, a slight improvement in his chances. Odds for the foreign secretary Liz Truss however have changed significantly, with the likelihood of her taking the top job shortened from 10/1 to 5/1.Betting agent Ladbrokes however have kept Liz Truss’s odds at 11/2, just under the chancellor who stands at 11/8. Former health...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson resign?

Boris Johnson is facing one of the most politically perilous moments of his premiership, as he continues to come under intense scrutiny over his own involvement in a series of No 10 drinks parties held in the midst of England’s lockdowns to combat the coronavirus.Having initially said in December he was “sickened” at the prospect of Downing Street employees ignoring social restrictions, the prime minister found himself sidestepping questions about whether he attended an event on 20 May 2020 after an explosive leaked email provided evidence that over 100 staff were invited to attend the bash and “bring your...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: UK-Australia trade deal ‘as one-sided as the Ashes’, Tory MP tells ministers

The post-Brexit trade deal Boris Johnson’s government struck with Australia is as “one-sided” as the Ashes cricket series, a Conservative MP has told ministers.Tory MP Neil Hudson said he was worried that the free trade agreement (FTA) could see British farmers undercut and “undermined” by cheap Australian meat imports.“Free trade agreements should be fair to both partners,” he said the Commons. “The Australian FTA, dare I say it, like the Ashes cricket series, is a bit one-sided in favour of Australia.”Mr Hudson said ministers still had to assure UK farmers that safeguard mechanisms in December’s deal would have enough...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s removal would be a chance to reconsider Brexit, says Heseltine

Boris Johnson’s removal from Downing Street would be an opportunity to reconsider Brexit, Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine has said.The prime minister is under growing pressure from Tory backbenchers over the Partygate scandal, with some MPs predicting he will face a leadership contest once the investigation into drinks gatherings is published.Conservative peer Lord Heseltine appeared to suggest that Mr Johnson’s exit as a result of the current public “anger” could lead to a second referendum on Brexit.The senior Tory, who is a leading campaigner for another vote on EU membership, told Times Radio: “The Brexit agenda was a pack of lies...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Great Britain#Uk#Eu#Scottish#Welsh
Reuters

UK says there's a deal to be done to solve post-Brexit trade issues

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union said on Friday they would intensify negotiations to resolve post-Brexit trade issues, with British foreign minister Liz Truss saying there was a deal to be done. After hosting European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic for "good talks" at her country residence,...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Liz Truss says Russia faces high-level sanctions if it invades Ukraine

Massive coordinated sanctions threatened against Russia if it launches military action against Ukraine will hit the high-level Russian elite and its ability to carry out financial transactions, Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, told MPs on Thursday, as she warned the west could not afford to be seen to reward Moscow in crucial talks next week.
POLITICS
The Independent

Cross-community group of Troubles victims to meet with Simon Coveney

A cross-community group of Troubles victims is to outline their opposition to the Government’s legacy proposals during a meeting with the Irish foreign affairs minister.Simon Coveney is to meet with the group on Wednesday in Dublin.The group of victims, including John Teggart – whose father was killed by soldiers in Ballymurphy, Raymond McCord – whose son was killed by loyalists, and Eugene Reavey – whose three brothers were shot dead by a loyalist paramilitary gang, will meet the Fine Gael minister.Victims’ campaigners have long outlined their opposition to the proposed amnesty for Troubles offences.Raymond McCord, from Truth and Justice Movement,...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

DUP welcomes Truss pledge to suspend parts of Northern Ireland Protocol

The Foreign Secretary has said she is ‘willing’ to invoke Article 16 if agreement is not reached in post-Brexit talks between the UK and the EU. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has welcomed a pledge from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to suspend parts of the post-Brexit deal if agreement cannot be reached with the European Union.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
US News and World Report

UK Still Ready to Trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland Row, Truss Says

LONDON (Reuters) -The United Kingdom is ready to take unilateral action that would suspend customs checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland, foreign minister Liz Truss said ahead of talks with the European Union. Truss is due to hold talks with EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic this week to resolve...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Evidence that Boris Johnson misled parliament ‘clear cut’, says former sleaze watchdog

Evidence of Boris Johnson lying to parliament over parties at Downing Street is “clear cut” and Conservative MPs do not have to wait for an official report to demand his resignation, a former Whitehall sleaze watchdog has said.The ex-chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Alistair Graham, said it was clear that Mr Johnson breached the ministerial code by misleading parliament, which would be a resigning matter.While Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray was unlikely to pass judgement on whether the PM breached the code in her report into the party scandal, expected next week, Sir Alistair...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Liz Truss's threat to trigger Article 16 is 'unhelpful' and 'unsurprising', warns EU ambassador

Brussels has said it is unimpressed with Liz Truss’s latest threat to trigger Article 16 just days before talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol are due to resume. Joao Vale de Almeida, the EU's ambassador to the UK, said the bloc was "not surprised" by the Foreign Secretary’s threat, but warned it was unhelpful to "keep agitating the issue" before the two sides meet for face-to-face talks.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Baby-faced assassin has Boris Johnson in his sights

For the first time in weeks, Big Dog had had an uninterrupted night’s sleep. The previous day had gone better than expected, with Christian Wakeford’s defection to Labour having shocked most of his rebellious MPs back into displays – ersatz or not – of public affection for him. Boris Johnson was now daring to believe he might be able to ride out the party scandals and Sue Gray and the Tory party would fail to notice, or just not care, that he had consistently lied about what he had done at every opportunity. Perhaps his luck had finally changed. Or perhaps not.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nobody told me drinks event was against rules, says Boris Johnson as MPs plot downfall

Boris Johnson has insisted he wasn’t told it was against the rules for him to attend a gathering in the garden of No 10 during lockdown – but did not rule out resigning as he faced a mounting revolt from Tory backbenchers.Pressure mounted on the prime minister as a seventh Tory MP confirmed he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson, with 20 more reportedly set to follow suit on Wednesday in a growing mutiny emboldened by the party’s 2019 parliamentary intake.“No matter what Sue Gray decides, I think the voters have already decided,” said one...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt says his ambition for Tory leadership has not ‘completely vanished’

Senior Conservative Jeremy Hunt has said his ambition to lead the Tories has not “completely vanished” as Boris Johnson faces the threat of a challenge.But Mr Hunt, who has served as both foreign and health secretary, insisted in an interview “it would take a lot to persuade me to put my hat into the ring”.The comments were interpreted as a sign that a challenge to the Prime Minister could be coming as he battles to maintain authority over allegations of rule-breaking parties in No 10.The is SW1 code for: leadership contest is imminent, sign up early if you want a...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: Liz Truss seeks Brexit reset in country house talks

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is seeking to reset relations with the EU as she takes over post-Brexit talks from Lord Frost. The subject is the same but the setting, rather different. Liz Truss is pulling out all the stops for the EU's Maros Šefčovič, as they meet for their first face-to-face encounter on Thursday to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

122K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy