ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Responsible investing: a guide to the dilemmas, jargon and key debates

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xj5fj_0dlkTry500

There is a reason so many discussions about tackling the climate crisis have become discussions about finance, investments and pensions. The global effort to avert the most catastrophic effects of global heating is in one sense an emergency mission to reallocate financial resources. This has prompted a fundamental shift in the world of investing.

Your pension savings and other investments may well be supporting businesses that can make a big difference to the global climate effort – whether through their actions or their inaction. Likewise, those businesses are also key to addressing other social issues, such as growing inequality and a lack of diversity. Your money can influence the direction these companies take. After all, businesses are answerable to their shareholders and investors.

However, being a responsible investor is arguably very different from being a responsible consumer. When you swap out items in your shopping basket for more ethical or eco-friendly substitutes, you already know the difference between, say, laundry detergent and fabric conditioner.

The same might not apply to investing, particularly if you’re a novice. More importantly, unlike ethical consumerism, responsible investing isn’t always as straightforward as substituting items in your shopping basket for more sustainable alternatives. That’s because investors can exert influence on companies in different ways – and are therefore faced with different considerations and questions.

So, to make the world of responsible investing easier to navigate, we’ve produced an online guide exploring the issues, the dilemmas, the jargon and the watchouts. The aim is to help you to become as savvy at responsible investing as you are at responsible shopping.

Here’s an overview of some of the issues explored in the online guide:

The new language
A shift towards valuing companies against their impact on the planet and people, rather than valuing them solely against their profits, has introduced new words and acronyms to the world of investing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJOOo_0dlkTry500
Investors are paying increasing attention to how companies perform against ESG criteria Composite: Guardian Design team

For instance, investors and pension holders are paying increasing attention to how companies perform against so-called ESG criteria, which stands for environmental, social and governance. Other acronyms refer to different types of ESG targets, standards and disclosures. But there’s no need to be put off, thanks to our handy guide.

Guarding against greenwashing
Vague and imprecise language can leave room for misleading or unsubstantiated claims about a company’s climate credentials – otherwise known as greenwashing. For instance, what do words such as “green” and “eco” actually mean?

Corporate greenwashing can make it more difficult for people to make informed decisions. It also undermines genuine efforts by companies to clean up their acts and tackle the climate crisis. So, whether you’re a consumer or an investor, the ability to call out corporate greenwashing is fast becoming a key life skill. Our online guide therefore examines how investors can guard against it.

Divestment or engagement
This has become a key dilemma. Should responsible investors sell their stakes in companies that fall short on ethical or environmental issues, or should they instead retain their holdings and use their position as shareholders to influence those companies that need to do better? The debate is often couched as the “divestment versus engagement” dilemma, and there are strong feelings on either side.

One problem with divesting is that there will likely be less-scrupulous investors out there happy to step in. “Ditching and switching” can therefore all too often entail offloading polluting operations to less- accountable or responsible owners. Divesting from heavily polluting companies can also make it harder for them to raise funds to finance their transition to cleaner ways of operating.

Retaining an investment means retaining a seat at the table, which allows investors to put pressure on boardrooms to change. This can often lead to more effective results. We explore why it’s useful to move beyond the divestment versus engagement dichotomy and instead view divestment as a threat of last resort that can strengthen shareholders’ position when engaging with companies.

The art of influencing
So how exactly can investors persuade a company to reduce its carbon footprint or tackle the mistreatment of workers in its supply chain? From gently nudging to headline-grabbing public confrontations, we explore how shareholders can put pressure on companies to step up.

Engagement can be undertaken by individual investors and pension holders, or by shareholder action groups. But it can carry even more weight when undertaken by asset managers who work for pension and investment firms. These asset managers invest and manage investment funds on behalf of individuals, pooling their resources, and so they typically control much larger stakes in each company they invest in.

Shareholder engagement can require a great deal of perseverance and expertise. In the online guide, we ask several asset managers how they go about it, and how their roles have changed as a result of the industry’s shift to more responsible investing.

Scale and impact
It can be tempting to focus on smaller startups that offer exciting solutions to sustainability issues. They may well be deserving of investment, but it’s worth considering that while larger, more established companies may be less exciting, their actions can potentially be more impactful thanks to their market clout.

Shareholder engagement with them to accelerate their shift to greener, fairer ways of operating can often have an outsized impact on wider global efforts by dint of their scale and the size of their supply chains. Put simply, they have more room to improve. They may also have a greater imperative to do so, given that they will likely be more exposed to the financial fallout of the climate crisis, as well as to future regulations and the prospect of reputational damage.

This illustrates how, for businesses and investors alike, the financial case for responsible investment and the moral case have become increasingly linked.

Learn more about responsible investing by heading to Royal London – The Invested Generation

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

Responsible Investing in the 21st Century

Welcome to the Green Investor powered by Investopedia. I'm Caleb Silver, the editor in chief of Investopedia and your host on our journey into what it means to be a so-called green investor today and what's happening across the sustainable investing landscape. On this week's episode, we're going old school and we'll be talking to Emily Chu of Calvert Investments, one of the original sustainable and environmentally conscious money managers, about what Calvert's clients want today, what it's offering them, and where this investing firm is headed. Calvert is a pioneer in ESG and responsible investing, and Emily has great insights to share.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Funds#Jargon#Dilemma
internationalinvestment.net

Utmost Group signs up to the UN-supported Principles of Responsible Investment

Utmost Group has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). In a statement on 14 January, it said this move demonstrated the Group's commitment to including sustainability factors in its investment decisions and ownership. Paul Thompson, Utmost Group chief executive said: "We are proud to...
ECONOMY
BBC

Northern Ireland e-commerce firm Responsible raises £5m investment

Responsible, a Belfast-based e-commerce business that helps brands and their customers resell clothes, has raised almost £5m in new investment. The firm will use the money to grow its business in Europe and extend its network of brand partnerships. The firm's technology tells shoppers the residual value of an...
BUSINESS
globallandscapesforum.org

Looking to sustainably invest? This digital ‘toolkit’ will help guide

Against a backdrop of an increasing amount of investment dollars going to support private sector sustainability ambitions, the Luxembourg Sustainable Finance Initiative (LSFI) has created a new digital ‘Take Action’ toolkit. Its goal? To provide practical tools for financial professionals, from asset managers to banks to individuals, to help them navigate the complex landscape of sustainable finance and, in turn, continue its growth.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

An Advisor’s Guide to the Alphabet Soup of ESG Investing

Sustainability, governance, emissions, ESG, impact investing, SRI; socially conscious funds come under a wide umbrella of labels, but they don’t always equate to the same things. Here’s a breakdown for advisors of the three main strategies for investing with sustainability in mind. ESG and What It Means. Environmental,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
cisco.com

Top 5 Key Takeaways 2021 CISO Survival Guide

Cisco Investments has always been a forward-looking organization. We spend a great deal of time working to understand the evolving nature of current and future security threats, while fostering mutually beneficial relationships with the people and organizations that seek to counter those threats. In 2021, we gathered insights from CISOs...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Confusion, financial pressure, discomfort: older people can struggle with sustainable living, despite its obvious benefits

Improving the sustainability of Australia’s housing stock is crucial to meeting national emissions reduction goals. But for older adults, such changes can bring both benefits and challenges. My recent research examined the literature on environmental sustainability measures at residences for older adults. These included private homes, retirement villages and nursing homes. I found that while sustainability measures can bring multiple benefits to older people, they also bring challenges. For example, people living in sustainable dwellings may use less energy and water which leads to lower bills. But older people may suffer cognitive decline and struggle to use sustainable technology devices. The full...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pensions dashboards should have interactive features, says ABI

Pensions dashboards should have interactive features to meet younger people’s digital needs, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).The ABI commissioned research which found that seven in 10 working people would like dashboards to be interactive.The industry has been working on dashboards which will allow people to see all their pensions in one place for several years.Younger people were more likely than those of retirement age to want options which are not just “read-only”, including using modelling tools to see what would happen if they adjust how much they contribute to their pension.Pensions dashboards will be very popularYvonne Braun,...
TECHNOLOGY
cannin.com

Marijuana Stocks: A Beginners Guide to Investing

Not a lot of people would have considered cannabis as a sound investment a couple of years ago. Since the legalisation of the plant, more and more people are realising the importance of cannabis. This industry is expected to boom over the next few years and has already doubled upon its future projections. Investing in marijuana can be quite a good idea for diversifying your portfolio. It is important to understand how to invest in marijuana EFTs and stocks in order to join this movement. We have talked to a couple of experts to lay down some beginner rules for you.
STOCKS
thekatynews.com

A Comprehensive Guide to Investing: What Should You Know Before You Start?

Investing your money is a great way to grow your wealth while avoiding the pitfalls of inflation. By using the magic of compounding growth, investors discover that their wealth continues to grow exponentially over time. Nevertheless, because investing combines both art and science, most people find it difficult to understand how to begin. In this post, you will learn some of the most important things you should consider before investing your first dollar.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Jimmy Kimmel on White House’s free Covid tests: ‘Great idea, if this was a year ago’

Jimmy Kimmel lamented the egregiously low vaccination rate in the US on Tuesday evening, citing a study that found it had the second lowest rate (66%) of the 15 countries tracked. “It’s almost like people here are getting bad information from someplace, you know?” Kimmel said. “The only country below us is Russia (49%), which is kinda nice – our countries haven’t been on the same page since like Rocky fought Drago.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

122K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy