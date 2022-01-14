Popular Long Island Greek Restaurant Offering 'At-Home' Family Dinner Platters

A sampling of Oniro Taverna & Lounge's menu. Photo Credit: Courtsey of Oniro Taverna & Lounge

For those sick and tired of coming up with new ideas for dinner, a favorite Long Island restaurant is offering family-dinner platters to go.

Oniro Taverna & Lounge, in Woodbury, a community favorite in Nassau County has been offering diners re-imagined Greek staples by Executive Chef Peter Spyropoulos for several years.

Now, the team is looking to help make things a little easier by offering take-out family-dinner specials for a good-old family dinner or a special event.

The platters, which are offered to go along with regular menu items during January and February, include:

Oniro #1 Meat Platter: Filet Mignon, Grilled Chicken Breast, Laukaniko (Greek sausage), and Lamb Chops, served with mixed vegetables and Greek fries, all for $80, serves four.

Oniro #2 Kebab Platter: Filet Mignon, Chicken, Salmon, and Shrimp, served with mixed vegetables and rice, for $65, serves four.

Oniro #3 Seafood Platter: Lavraki (Branzino), Fried Calamari, Grilled Octopus, Grilled Shrimp, and Scallops, served with mixed vegetables and rice, for $80, serves four.

The platters feature most of the restaurant's favorites including the filet mignon, lamb chops, seafood dishes, and the ever-popular kebabs.

Foodies have long enjoyed Oniro by providing many five-star reviews on Yelp and other popular sites.

Online favorites include the grilled octopus, lamb and beef meatballs, the ribeye steak, spanakopita, and grilled swordfish.

The restaurant is also known for its relaxing interior and good service, as well as a bar that knows how to make the must-have sangria.

If you want to brave the frigid temperatures, the restaurant is located at 8289 Jericho Turnpike.

