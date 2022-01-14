ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

John Gunter announces run for Cape Coral mayor

By ABC7 News
 6 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter announced he is running for the position to continue as mayor for the city.

The Cape Coral City Council appointed Gunter mayor after the unexpected death of Mayor Joe Coviello about a year ago.

“Cape Coral is one of the fastest growing cities not just in the State of Florida, but the entire country,” Gunter said. “We need to prepare the city for this unprecedented growth with a clear-cut vision for future generations.”

Gunter said his focus is to continue improving infrastructure to help promote commercial economic development to bring higher-paying jobs to the community. He also wants to expand the police and fire services to keep up with the city’s growth.

