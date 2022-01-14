ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citigroup profit drops on higher expenses, consumer banking weakness

By Metro US
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc reported a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, reeling from weakness at its consumer banking arm and a surge in expenses driven by costs stemming from the exit of its retail businesses in Asia. The lender has been shedding the last of its consumer businesses...

