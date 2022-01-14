Texas State men's basketball back after COVID-related cancellations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced that the men’s basketball game against Penn State on Wednesday has been postponed.
According to the university, the game was postponed due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Gophers program.
On Sunday, Minnesota played without four student-athletes due to injury, illness and protocols. After further testing on Monday, the team had fewer than seven scholarship players available, which is below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum.
The teams will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game.
Minnesota’s next game is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. against Rutgers.
ST. CLOUD, MINN. - The road isn't getting any easier for the St. Cloud State men's basketball team. After facing #16 Upper Iowa and Winona State in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) play last weekend, the Huskies will face two key conference opponents on the road this weekend, as they are set to face Wayne State and #20 Augustana this upcoming Friday and Saturday.
The Wichita State men’s basketball program has been paused this week because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to multiple sources on the team. The American Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday morning that Wichita State’s road games scheduled for Wednesday at Temple and Sunday at SMU have been postponed, as the Shockers have fallen under the minimum of seven available scholarship players and one coach.
PULLMAN – Washington State postponed its basketball game scheduled for Thursday at Oregon because of COVID-19 issues within the Cougars’ program, WSU announced Tuesday. The Cougs’ had also pushed back a game against Apple Cup rival Washington, which was initially slated for Dec. 29 in Pullman. The contest was called off about 12 hours before tip due to COVID-19 protocols on WSU’s end.
STATE COLLEGE — The Penn State men’s basketball team’s matchup with Minnesota scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 results within the Golden Gophers program, Penn State announced Tuesday. Penn State (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) and Minnesota (10-5,...
Nebraska men’s basketball is facing its first postponement of the season. The Huskers have called off their road game Saturday at Ohio State due to “health and safety protocols within the Husker program.”. Amended Big Ten Conference forfeiture guidelines for the 2021-22 season detail that the league office...
LA Tech transfer Aaron Allen is determined to fill big shoes in the Alcorn State University quarterback room.
The post Aaron Allen is ready to compete for QB1 at Alcorn State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
