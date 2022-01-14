ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘When Did My Baby Get So Big?’ Hilary Duff’s Best Pics With Daughter Mae

Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilary Duff introduced her daughter Mae via Instagram one week after giving birth. “Most people post this on the first day … but you’re a 3rd child Mae Mae,” the Younger star, 33, captioned a Wednesday, March 31, Instagram post. “Soooo it’s happening on the seventh. Happy week earth side little...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Hilary Duff To Play Matchmaker as Guest Host on 'The Bachelor'

Hilary Duff has many talents, and helping others on their quest for love seems to be one of them. The How I Met Your Father star will be appearing on the second episode of Season 26 of The Bachelor to help leading man Clayton Echard during his first group date.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Hilary Duff’s Blonde Hair Has Never Been This Long

She’s back, everyone. After trying shorter styles and more low-key hair in general, Hilary Duff’s extensions are back and more extra than ever. But it’s not just for fun this time. Her new look is for her starring role in the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father. Yup, Duff is going to be back on the small screen, hopefully for a long time as the show is expected to be a bit hit. “Glam with the bestest- it has been so much fun doing press for HIMYF- my heart is full and it feels so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KGET 17

Hilary Duff at heart of Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’

There was great anticipation among fans of “Lizzie McGuire” when it was announced new episodes were to be produced. That happiness was crushed when the series never happened. Those fans can take a little comfort in the fact that “Lizzie McGuire” star Hilary Duff is starring in a...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Koma
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Mike Comrie
nowdecatur.com

HIlary Duff Wants To Get Back Into The Studio

Could Hilary Duff be gearing up to release new music for the first time since 2015?. The How I Met Your Father star recently told Cosmopolitan that she has been talking to her husband about “getting into the studio and starting to stretch the muscles a little bit. She...
MUSIC
Digital Courier

Hilary Duff wants to return to music

Hilary Duff wants to make a new album. The former 'Lizzie McGuire' star has revealed she is itching to get back into the studio and give fans new music but admitted she's not ready just yet, as she wants to make sure what she puts out into the world is "authentic" to her current situation.
MUSIC
Collider

'How I Met Your Father': Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell & Tien Tran on the Best Parts of Making This Sitcom

Editor’s note: The following interview contains some spoilers for How I Met Your Father.The Hulu original comedy series How I Met Your Father follows Sophie (Hilary Duff, who also serves as a producer on the project) and her close-knit group of friends as they experience all the ups and downs and speed bumps on the road that happen as you’re trying to figure out life, love and career. If the title seems familiar, you’re not wrong – How I Met Your Mother, the 2005 series that ran for nine seasons, established the format of going back and forth between the past and the present in its storytelling until finally revealing who the mother is. This new show, which is being considered a sequel and not a continuation, follows that same format, with Kim Cattrall playing the role of Sophie in the near future and telling the story to her son.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onesie#Instagram Story
Footwear News

Hilary Duff Is Preppy in Gingham Minidress and Steve Madden Mary Jane Heels for ‘How I Met Your Father’ Press Tour

Hilary Duff was the picture of preppy ahead of doing press on “Good Morning America” for her new Hulu rom-com show, “How I Met Your Father.” The “Lizzie McGuire” star posed on the social media platform in a gingham Alessandra Rich minidress. The black-and-white style included puffed sleeves and a lacy Peter Pan collar, as well as black trim on its bodice and sleeves. Duff’s dress, layered over black tights, also featured an ultra-feminine nature from black bow accents on its bodice. Her look’s playfulness was enhanced with crystal bow-shaped earrings by Fallon Jewelry. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘How I Met Your Father’ For Free to See Hilary Duff’s ‘HIMYM’ Spinoff

If you loved How I Met Your Mother, you may want to know how to watch How I Met Your Father online for free to see who the dad is in rom-com mystery. How I Met Your Father is a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, a CBS sitcom that aired for nine seasons and 208 episodes from September 2005 to March 2014. The series is told in two timelines: the future, which sees main character Ted Mosby in 2030 recount to his kids, Luke and Penny, about the events that led him to meet their mother; and the present,...
TV SERIES
Mashed

Duff Goldman's Adorable Cookie Pic Of His Daughter Has Instagram Freaking Out

Whether you've visited one of his Charm City Cakes locations, seen his incredible creations on "Ace of Cakes," or witnessed his expertise as he judges "Holiday Baking Championship," there's no denying that baker and television personality Duff Goldman knows his stuff when it comes to whipping up mouthwatering sweet treats. In a recent Instagram share, Goldman delighted his 732,000 Instagram followers with a close-up of one of his most beloved young customers: his adorable daughter, Josephine.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy