Bladen County, NC

Winter: Bladen’s chance of precipitation 60% in Sunday’s storm warning

 6 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — Sky is bright and cold today at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field, and the National Weather Service says worse could come Sunday.

The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

The NWS has issued a winter storm warning here for Sunday, starting at midnight and lasting to 1 p.m. Small ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch up to one-quarter of an inch are possible, the NWS says in its bulletin from Friday morning.

“The best chance for accumulating ice will exist west of I-95,” the bulletin says.

For impacts, it says, “Small accumulations of freezing rain are possible on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses which could create hazardous travel conditions.”

The freezing rain could develop late on Saturday night and before Sunday sunrise.

The predicted overnight low on Saturday night into Sunday is 29 degrees, and the high Sunday afternoon is forecast at 52.

The forecast for Monday, the MLK holiday, is sunny and 49 degrees.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.

