This guest post comes from Dr. Eva Ash, a clinical psychologist and AIP Certified Coach who works with clients on everything from psychotherapy and behavior change, to women’s issues and AIP. Today on the blog, Dr. Ash is sharing some important insight about the impact of the pandemic on our stress levels, particularly as members of the AIP community, and what we can do to manage this new kind of chronic stress. These insights have been gained first-hand over the last two years of Dr. Ash’s work supporting clients through the pandemic.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO