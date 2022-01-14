ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aventura, FL

Taste Of The Town: Flyfuel Food Co. Serving Fresh And Healthy Food To Fuel Your Day

By Lisa Petrillo
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rFu9_0dlkPQTQ00

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — Flyfuel Food Co. in Aventura is a fast, casual eatery featuring creative twists on healthy foods.  Flyfuel, which was formerly Raw Republic, a vegan only restaurant, features a full menu of nutritious salads, açai creations, smoothies, and ingredient driven bowls.

Co-owner Jesse Gimelstein explains the concept in just a few words.

“It’s healthy food on the fly,” he said.

Gimelstein opened the eatery during the pandemic.

“It was rough at first, but business picked up and thank God we’re still here,” he said.

Gimelstein wanted to expand his love for food to the community by giving them more options while also keeping prices affordable.

All of the fish at Flyfuel is wild-caught and sustainably sourced. Their sauces are all home-made, from scratch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I01Wz_0dlkPQTQ00

Flyfuel smoothie (CBS4)

The signature Flyfuel smoothie has almond milk, vanilla plant protein, cacao nibs, house almond butter, spinach, and frozen bananas.  It is their #1 seller.

“It’s creamy. It’s hardy. I’ve got so much energy, I can’t take it right now,” joked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo after sipping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4h2b_0dlkPQTQ00

Flyfuel’s gluten free vegan waffles (CBS4)

Their tasting began with Flyfuel’s gluten free vegan waffles, topped with fresh fruits and maple syrup.

“I would not know that this is gluten-free because I don’t really care that it’s gluten free, but it’s delicious and that’s the bottom line. So good,” said Petrillo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoJFY_0dlkPQTQ00

Cauliflower crust pizza. (CBS4)

Next, cauliflower pizza crust topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and olive oil.

“This is phenomenal, and I love the arugula. It has the perfect amount of cheese. It feels like it’s from an Italian pizzeria,” said Petrillo.

“It’s better than real pizza,” said Gimelstein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUcJC_0dlkPQTQ00

Açai bowl (CBS4)

Then, the açai bowl. It’s organic açai blended with bananas and almond milk, granola, strawberries, honey and topped with shredded coconut.

“We tell the kids it’s like ice cream,” Gimelstein said.

“It does taste like ice cream. It has the perfect amount of sweet, not too sweet, and then the coconut on top gives it a nice texture . It’s really special and beautiful,” said Petrillo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UneG9_0dlkPQTQ00

Avocado cilantro salad (CBS4)

Finally, the avocado cilantro salad with spring mixed greens, warm quinoa, avocado, shredded cabbage, red onion, tomatoes, with homemade cilantro lime dressing.

“The cilantro gives a hint of a Mexican feel and I love the smoothness of the super ripe avocado. This is a beautiful, healthy salad,” Petrillo said.

Flyfuel Food Co, fresh and ready to fuel your day. They are open 7 days a week and serve breakfast on the weekends.

For more info: https://eatflyfuel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Add Over-The-Counter Medicine To List Of Growing Shortages

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Empty store shelves in South Florida are a common sight lately as the omicron variant and common winter illnesses spread at a rapid rate. For weeks, Linda Kelley has tried getting her husband his much-needed aspirin. And for the first time in a long time, she was at the right store at the right time – just before the shelf cleared out completely. “I was able to get aspirin and there was only three bottles on the shelves. And thank goodness I could get one bottle,” she said. A small victory that didn’t use to be such a hassle. But with the omicron variant bringing coughs, fevers, headaches and the sniffles to so many people at once, the medicine that helps with those symptoms are disappearing all at once too, making it harder to take care of yourself and others at home. “If it came down to it, I guess people are going to go without it,” said shopper Julie Schuester. Kelley and her husband will be OK with their newly bought bottle of aspirin for a while. She just hopes the next time she needs a bottle it won’t be so difficult to buy.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy