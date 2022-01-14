Taste Of The Town: Flyfuel Food Co. Serving Fresh And Healthy Food To Fuel Your Day

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — Flyfuel Food Co. in Aventura is a fast, casual eatery featuring creative twists on healthy foods. Flyfuel, which was formerly Raw Republic, a vegan only restaurant, features a full menu of nutritious salads, açai creations, smoothies, and ingredient driven bowls.

Co-owner Jesse Gimelstein explains the concept in just a few words.

“It’s healthy food on the fly,” he said.

Gimelstein opened the eatery during the pandemic.

“It was rough at first, but business picked up and thank God we’re still here,” he said.

Gimelstein wanted to expand his love for food to the community by giving them more options while also keeping prices affordable.

All of the fish at Flyfuel is wild-caught and sustainably sourced. Their sauces are all home-made, from scratch.

The signature Flyfuel smoothie has almond milk, vanilla plant protein, cacao nibs, house almond butter, spinach, and frozen bananas. It is their #1 seller.

“It’s creamy. It’s hardy. I’ve got so much energy, I can’t take it right now,” joked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo after sipping.

Their tasting began with Flyfuel’s gluten free vegan waffles, topped with fresh fruits and maple syrup.

“I would not know that this is gluten-free because I don’t really care that it’s gluten free, but it’s delicious and that’s the bottom line. So good,” said Petrillo.

Next, cauliflower pizza crust topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and olive oil.

“This is phenomenal, and I love the arugula. It has the perfect amount of cheese. It feels like it’s from an Italian pizzeria,” said Petrillo.

“It’s better than real pizza,” said Gimelstein.

Then, the açai bowl. It’s organic açai blended with bananas and almond milk, granola, strawberries, honey and topped with shredded coconut.

“We tell the kids it’s like ice cream,” Gimelstein said.

“It does taste like ice cream. It has the perfect amount of sweet, not too sweet, and then the coconut on top gives it a nice texture . It’s really special and beautiful,” said Petrillo.

Finally, the avocado cilantro salad with spring mixed greens, warm quinoa, avocado, shredded cabbage, red onion, tomatoes, with homemade cilantro lime dressing.

“The cilantro gives a hint of a Mexican feel and I love the smoothness of the super ripe avocado. This is a beautiful, healthy salad,” Petrillo said.

Flyfuel Food Co, fresh and ready to fuel your day. They are open 7 days a week and serve breakfast on the weekends.

For more info: https://eatflyfuel.com