ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Another Cold Front On The Way

By Dave Warren
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GW1Fo_0dlkPOxC00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami (CBSMiami)–It’s all about the wind direction Sunday. Gusty south wind develops early bringing back the warm air, a colder west-northwest breeze returns at night dropping our temperatures. In between the two will be gusty storms with downpours and lightning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtWRz_0dlkPOxC00

South breeze brings back the warm air early Sunday. (CBSMiami)

The wind gusts will create a hazard for boaters in the Keys and off the east coast. 40 mph gusts are possible especially in and around storms which will be developing along the cold front which is forecast to move through Monday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T90Ga_0dlkPOxC00

Stronger storms develop along the cold front to our northwest. (CBSMiami)

Strong to severe storms are likely along the Gulf Coast Sunday evening. Storms will be impacting the Lower Keys late morning before the storms move across the Florida Peninsula by Sunday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbJ2O_0dlkPOxC00

Storms may weaken as they approach the area but will still be capable of producing gusty wind and heavy rain. (CBSMiami)

Even though the storms may weaken slightly as they move across the Florida Peninsula, brief downpours and strong wind gusts are still possible in and around them. Likely time of the strongest storms here in Broward and Miami-Dade counties looks like mid-afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdGKg_0dlkPOxC00

As the storms clear later Sunday and colder breeze develops.

Colder air will move in behind the cold front Sunday night. Depending on how quickly the warm breeze develops in the morning, we may set our low temperature Sunday just before Midnight Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBW8l_0dlkPOxC00

Cold breeze continues Monday leading to the coldest morning Tuesday. (CBSMiami)

Skies will clear Monday but the breeze will continue to bring in colder air throughout the afternoon and evening. Coldest morning will be Tuesday with lows in the lower 50s or even the upper 40s.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
fox35orlando.com

Strong storms possible followed by another big cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - After yet another chilly start to the day, Wednesday turned out to be delightful in Central Florida. Highs reached into the 70s in all locations under a canopy of mixed skies. Tonight, expect some scattered clouds and lows falling to chilly levels but not as cold as it's been.
ORLANDO, FL
foxsanantonio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Cold front bringing wintry mix, slick roads

SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday is the last warm day for a while, so you may want to get out and enjoy the sunshine. We're starting milder, in the 50s on Wednesday with an increase in humidity as well. This has brought us a morning deck of clouds which is often the case for us. There could be a sprinkle or very isolated shower through the morning, then we turn partly sunny and very warm in the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 70s to near 80 in spots.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#South Wind#Gulf Coast#Temperature#Cbsmiami
wogx.com

Strong storms possible followed by another big cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - After yet another chilly start to the day, Wednesday turned out to be delightful in Central Florida. Highs reached into the 70s in all locations under a canopy of mixed skies. Tonight, expect some scattered clouds and lows falling to chilly levels but not as cold as it's been.
ORLANDO, FL
WAFB

Strong cold front to bring back winter, possibly severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Big changes are on the way in the weather department over the next few days. Starting outside this morning, we have relatively milder temperatures in the 50s and partly cloudy skies. Today will be partly cloudy, breezy, and warm with our warmest highs of the whole forecast, in the low to mid 70s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
click orlando

45 years ago, we saw snow fall in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Snow isn’t something you hear about that often in a Central Florida forecast, but 45 years ago on Jan. 19, we got a little taste of what our friends up North deal with every winter. It was just a lighter version. Let’s take a look back.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS DFW

Arctic Front Plunges North Texas Temperatures, Brings Slight Chance For Wintry Precipitation

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today is the day an Arctic Front arrives in North Texas. You will want a jacket for our cold and windy afternoon. Weather is mild through midday, with temperatures warming to near 60° by 12:00 p.m., then the cold air settles south and temperatures begin to fall. By 6:00 p.m. our temperatures are in the mid 40s, with strong northerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Clouds will increase today with spotty rain showers. The cold air is firmly in place by evening, with temperatures falling into the 20s. Winds remain breezy Thursday morning making it feel like the 10s in the Metroplex and single digits along the Oklahoma border. A disturbance passes through North Texas on Thursday keeping the clouds in place with a slight chance of light wintry precipitation –rain/sleet/snow — well south of Interstate-20. Afternoon highs only make it into the upper 30s but it feels like the upper 20s most of the day. The cold nights continue, temperatures fall into the 20s again Friday and Saturday. This weekend features a mix of sun and clouds with a slow warming trend.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
mypanhandle.com

Cold front could bring winter weather to the Panhandle this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – From the start of 2022, the Southeast has seen a more active winter time pattern. Since January 1st, areas like Mississippi and Alabama that slimly see snowfall, let alone much winter precipitation in general, have tracked 4 or 5 storm systems that produced some sort of snow, sleet, or freezing rain.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
news4sanantonio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Cold front bringing wintry mix

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR OUR REGION THURSDAY 3AM UNTIL FRIDAY 6AM. Mix of rain, some ice and even a little snow possible through the day Thursday. Light accumulations (if any) but enough to create a few slick spots especially bridges, overpasses if temperatures fall to the freezing mark.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO
CBS Miami

45 Years Ago: Snow In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday got off to a chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida. It was January 19th, 1977. The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach. Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces. Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida’s big snow show was over. Considered only a “trace” amount, Miami’s snow event...
cbs12.com

Say it ain't 'Snow:' 45 years ago it snowed in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was a morning many thought was impossible, but 45 years ago today South Florida residents woke up to snow fluttering through the air. January 19, 1977 brought snow to South Florida for the first time in recorded history. A winter wonderland, or nightmare, depending on who you ask.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Drop Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon. This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022 A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions. Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy