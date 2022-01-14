ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick wants Dean Henderson and Donny Van De Beek to stay at Old Trafford

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPjUi_0dlkPLJ100

Ralf Rangnick understands Dean Henderson and Donny Van De Beek’s frustration over a lack of playing time but wants the dissatisfied duo to remain with Manchester United for the rest of the season.

With the transfer window open and the Red Devils holding a bloated, unbalanced squad, speculation is rife over potential incomings and outgoings.

January arrivals currently look unlikely but some United players have been speaking to the club about potential temporary exits.

Henderson is among those seeking a loan, having ended last term as first-choice goalkeeper only for a coronavirus-impacted pre-season to see David De Gea step up and prove his quality.

“Well, I told him that I would like him to stay because he is a fantastic goalkeeper,” interim boss Rangnick said of the England international, who missed Monday’s FA Cup win against Aston Villa through illness.

“In training yesterday he had a couple of fantastic saves. I really like to have him on board as one of three top goalkeepers that we have.

“I can fully understand that he wants to play because he’s in an age where as a goalkeeper you should regularly play.

“But on the other hand we’re still in three competitions and therefore we need the two and three goalkeepers we have right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16plgl_0dlkPLJ100

“I’ve told him that but, as I said, I can also on the other hand understand his desire to get regular game-time as a number one elsewhere in the Premier League.”

Henderson has only made two appearances this season and may feel his World Cup dreams are slipping away, having been forced to withdraw from the Euro 2020 squad through injury.

Van De Beek’s hopes of making Holland’s squad for Qatar are also waning having struggled for games since his highly-anticipated switch from Ajax.

The 24-year-old has only made four Premier League starts since joining for an initial 39 million euros (£34.1million) in 2020 and wants to get minutes under his belt.

“It’s the same situation as it is with Dean,” Rangnick said. “I’m glad to have him in the squad.

“He came on in the last 15, 20 minutes against Villa in the cup game and he did well.

“He’s always performing on a high level in training. I had a conversation with him two weeks ago after training exactly about that and I told him that I would advise him to stay until the end of the season.

“Then of course with the World Cup coming up in the winter, he wants to play for his country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAUJb_0dlkPLJ100

“(Holland manager) Louis Van Gaal obviously told him that in order to be a regular starter in the World Cup he needs to regularly play for his team.

“Again, I can understand his wish and desire to play. On the other hand, we have a lot of competition in our squad exactly in those positions.”

Van De Beek came off the bench in Monday’s fortuitous 1-0 cup win against Villa and may well find himself among the substitutes when the sides face each other in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

United were without Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones for the third-round tie but Rangnick expects the quartet to be available for the trip to Villa Park.

“I think they will be available,” said the German, who will be without suspended Luke Shaw and Scot McTominay.

“They only trained yesterday for the first time – Cristiano yesterday, Harry I think the day before yesterday.

“We have to wait for the final training session this afternoon but as it seems right now they should be available.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Donny Van De Beek
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Louis Van Gaal
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Manchester United#The Premier League
The Independent

Newcastle contact Manchester United over Jesse Lingard loan deal

Newcastle have approached Manchester United about a loan deal for Jesse Lingard the PA news agency understands.The struggling Magpies have already spent around £37million this month thanks to their new owners, who are backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.Kieran Trippier has arrived from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood joined from fellow relegation fighters Burnley, but Eddie Howe’s side are still looking to do January transfer business.Lingard is among those in Newcastle’s crosshairs, with the St James’ Park club making an approach about a loan deal for the England international.The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick makes u-turn on Jesse Lingard's future, with the star now STAYING at Old Trafford

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is now set to stay at Manchester United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick changing his mind on the player. The 29-year-old has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford for months, as his playing time has rapidly diminished. Lingard left the club last January to join up with West Ham United on loan but was kept around in the United squad this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Netherlands
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brentford strop tests Ralf Rangnick and the harmony within Manchester United

As the Manchester United players celebrated Marcus Rashford’s goal, and Cristiano Ronaldo remained looking rather sullen, Ralf Rangnick felt he’d better have a little word with his main star.“I understand you are ambitious and want more goals,” the German told Ronaldo, “but maybe in a few years when you are a head coach you will realise”.These words are no great secret uncovered. Rangnick offered them up himself after the game.For all the issues that United’s interim coach has had in his first two months, his frankness is to be appreciated. He has no problem telling it as it is, as...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton promote David Weir to assistant technical director

Brighton have promoted David Weir to the role of assistant technical director, working alongside the club’s technical director Dan Ashworth.Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland player Weir previously worked as Albion’s pathway development manager, overseeing players out on loan.Ashworth, who joined the Seagulls in 2019 having held a similar position at the Football Association has recently been linked with fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Everton.He said the new role was created due to an increase in his workload caused by various factors such as greater responsibility for women’s football and an expansion of player welfare, plus Brexit and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leicester City face Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the Premier League as both sides look to get back on track following a number of fixture postponements. Tonight’s match was originally scheduled to be played in December but was called off due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the Leicester squad. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedLeicester then had three other matches postponed, including Saturday’s trip to Burnley, and have not played a Premier League match since 28 December. Brendan Rodgers side sit 10th in the table while Spurs lie in sixth, but with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

443K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy