Bearcats Offer Three-Star 2023 Edge Rusher Brad Spence
The junior just had an impressive showing at the National Combine.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats defensive line is losing a lot of veteran talent after this season, but Cincinnati has its sights set on one replacement. UC offered 2023 edge rusher, Brad Spence, on Thursday.
According to Rivals , Spence is a three-star recruit out of Klein Forest High School (Tx.). He is Rivals' 23rd-ranked edge rusher nationally. He competed in the National Combine last week and was named the event's top edge rusher.
He is linked to the University of Texas, with offers from Colorado, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, and Houston among other schools.
Check out his junior year highlights here .
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Report: Five-Star Point Guard Isaiah Collier Making Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati
Desmond Ridder Playing on National Team at 2022 Senior Bowl
Report: UC Cornerbacks Coach Perry Eliano Leaving for job at Ohio State
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Handles East Carolina 79-71
Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford
Bearcats Tight End Josh Whyle Announces Return for 2022 Season
Danny Lewis Jr. Decommits from Cincinnati
UC Linebacker Wilson Huber Announces Return for 2022 Season
Bearcats Offensive Lineman James Tunstall Returning for 2022 Season
Bearcats Spot Revealed in Way-Too-Early Top 25
Bearcats Land Hawaii Wide Receiver Nick Mardner in Transfer Portal
Report: Bearcats Defensive Lineman Jabari Taylor Returning for 2022 Season
Bearcats Land Preferred Walk-On Commitment from 2022 Tight End Jesse Meyer
Bearcats Safety Ja'Von Hicks Returning to Cincinnati for Another Year
Former UC Quarterback Ben Bryant Announces Transfer Back to Cincinnati
Bearcats Offer 2023 Hybrid Defender Rohan Davy
Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands
Report: Myjai Sanders Declaring for NFL Draft
NFL Scout: Desmond Ridder has 'Picture-Perfect' Mechanics
Bearcats Offer 2025 Forward Caleb Wilson
Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Center Gai Chol
UC Offers 2023 Winton Woods Safety Jermaine Mathews
Watch: Trent Dilfer Analyzes new Bearcats Quarterback Luther Richesson
Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses 2022 Recruiting Class
2022 Recruiting Class: Morning Signees Roll in on National Signing Day
2022 Recruiting Class: Second Wave of Signees Caps off National Signing Day
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl
Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class
UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0