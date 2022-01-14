Bearcats Offer Three-Star 2023 Edge Rusher Brad Spence

The junior just had an impressive showing at the National Combine.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats defensive line is losing a lot of veteran talent after this season, but Cincinnati has its sights set on one replacement. UC offered 2023 edge rusher, Brad Spence, on Thursday.

According to Rivals , Spence is a three-star recruit out of Klein Forest High School (Tx.). He is Rivals' 23rd-ranked edge rusher nationally. He competed in the National Combine last week and was named the event's top edge rusher.

He is linked to the University of Texas, with offers from Colorado, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, and Houston among other schools.

Check out his junior year highlights here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Report: Five-Star Point Guard Isaiah Collier Making Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati

Desmond Ridder Playing on National Team at 2022 Senior Bowl

Report: UC Cornerbacks Coach Perry Eliano Leaving for job at Ohio State

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Handles East Carolina 79-71

Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford

Bearcats Tight End Josh Whyle Announces Return for 2022 Season

Danny Lewis Jr. Decommits from Cincinnati

UC Linebacker Wilson Huber Announces Return for 2022 Season

Bearcats Offensive Lineman James Tunstall Returning for 2022 Season

Bearcats Spot Revealed in Way-Too-Early Top 25

Bearcats Land Hawaii Wide Receiver Nick Mardner in Transfer Portal

Report: Bearcats Defensive Lineman Jabari Taylor Returning for 2022 Season

Bearcats Land Preferred Walk-On Commitment from 2022 Tight End Jesse Meyer

Bearcats Safety Ja'Von Hicks Returning to Cincinnati for Another Year

Former UC Quarterback Ben Bryant Announces Transfer Back to Cincinnati

Bearcats Offer 2023 Hybrid Defender Rohan Davy

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

Report: Myjai Sanders Declaring for NFL Draft

NFL Scout: Desmond Ridder has 'Picture-Perfect' Mechanics

Bearcats Offer 2025 Forward Caleb Wilson

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Center Gai Chol

UC Offers 2023 Winton Woods Safety Jermaine Mathews

Watch: Trent Dilfer Analyzes new Bearcats Quarterback Luther Richesson

Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses 2022 Recruiting Class

2022 Recruiting Class: Morning Signees Roll in on National Signing Day

2022 Recruiting Class: Second Wave of Signees Caps off National Signing Day

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk