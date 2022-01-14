ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downing St: It is ‘deeply concerning’ Chinese agent targeted UK MPs

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Downing Street has said it is “deeply concerning” that a suspected Chinese agent was able to target MPs in an attempt make British policy more favourable to Beijing.

MI5 has taken the rare step of circulating a warning to MPs that Christine Lee, a prominent London-based solicitor, has been engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of China’s ruling communist regime.

The claims were angrily dismissed by a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman who accused the UK Government of being “too obsessed with James Bond 007 movies”.

However, a No 10 spokesman made clear the issue was being taken seriously and that ministers remained committed to strengthening anti-espionage legislation through a new counter-state threats bill.

“It will be deeply concerning that an individual who is knowingly engaged in the interference activities of the Chinese Communist Party targeted parliamentarians,” the spokesman said.

“Safeguarding our democracy will always be an absolute priority for this Government.

“We have robust systems in place but we will always ensure security services and law enforcement have the powers they need to tackle future threats.”

Earlier, Security Minister, Damian Hinds appeared to indicate that a review would take place into how Ms Lee was able to get so close to senior politicians.

Asked on LBC if there will be a review into the way she operated, he said: “Yes. We’re learning all the time, all the implications, of course, have to be able to be taken into account.”

However, officials later indicated that he was simply referring to the fact that the situation was being kept under review.

Mr Hinds said the security services have been aware of Lee’s activities – including channelling funds to British politicians in an attempt to secure influence – for “some time”.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin dismissed the claims, accusing the UK Government of making “groundless allegations and hyping the China threat” to serve its own purposes.

“It is highly irresponsible to make sensational remarks based on hearsay evidence and certain individuals’ conjecture,” he said.

We firmly oppose the trick of smearing and intimidation against the Chinese community in the UK

Chinese Embassy spokesman

Among those to accept donations from Lee is the senior Labour MP Barry Gardiner who received more than £500,000 over six years to cover staffing costs in his office as well as employing her son as his diary manager.

Lee also received an award from Theresa May when she was prime minister, for her work on a project promoting good relations between the Chinese and British communities in the UK, and was a VIP guest when David Cameron hosted President Xi Jinping in London.

In the Security Service Interference Alert (SSIA) sent to MPs and peers, MI5 said Lee “acted covertly” in co-ordination with the United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

It said she had been “engaged in the facilitation of financial donations to political parties, parliamentarians, aspiring parliamentarians, and individuals seeking political office in the UK, including facilitating donations to political entities on behalf of foreign nationals”.

Following the disclosure, Mr Gardiner said he had liaised with the security services for many years regarding his contacts with Lee, but had only learned on Thursday that she had been engaged in “illegal activity”.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in London denied the claims, saying it always adhered to the principle of non-interference in other country’s internal affairs.

“We have no need and never seek to ‘buy influence’ in any foreign parliament. We firmly oppose the trick of smearing and intimidation against the Chinese community in the UK,” it said.

TechRadar

MPs fear government won't achieve gigabit broadband targets

MPs are unconvinced that the UK government will achieve its watered-down targets for gigabit broadband coverage, suggesting there is no detailed plan on how to reach the most remote parts of the country and that ministers are too reliant on private companies. The Conservative manifesto ahead of the 2019 General...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour: PM more interested in saving his job than those in UK steel sector

Boris Johnson’s “fast and loose” policy over Irish trading arrangements has been blamed for delays in removing US tariffs on British steel and aluminium.Labour said the Prime Minister has been “more interested in saving his own job than he has been in saving jobs in the steel sector”, as they pressed the Government to give a timetable on when they expect a breakthrough on the matter.The Opposition also raised concerns on the negotiations being affected by the Northern Ireland Protocol which is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Boris Johnson and 'Partygate': he who lives by the Brexit sword, dies by the Brexit sword

Boris Johnson’s time as the United Kingdom’s prime minister is under immediate threat. Johnson, who likes a classical analogy, will know that civil servant Sue Gray’s imminent report into the “Partygate” scandal is the bureaucratic equivalent of the Sword of Damocles hanging over his head. Johnson has been gravely damaged by the revelations of recent weeks that he attended gatherings and parties his own government had banned during the COVID lockdown of 2020, while some Britons’ loved ones died alone. Significantly, pressure on Johnson is mounting from within his own party. During an acrimonious prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, David Davis,...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK Government to discuss Northern Ireland first ministers’ roles after elections

The Government will speak to political parties in Northern Ireland after Assembly elections this year about the possibility of reforming the roles of the first minister and deputy first minister.In the Lords, Labour peer Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick called for the Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections, and Petitions of Concern) Bill to be amended so the two most senior leadership positions in the Assembly would be equal first ministers, rather than a leader and a deputy.The proposals came after ministers scrapped proposals to allow “double-jobbing”, which would allow politicians to sit as both a Member of Parliament at Westminster and a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Governments will always try to influence one another – we mustn’t let ‘China fear’ take hold in the UK

Could the next James Bond be a Chinese woman? Many will be outraged by the prospect. “How on earth can the next Bond be a woman?” I hear the 007 purists say. What is even more outrageous is how last week’s confirmation by MI5, the UK’s spy agency, could be used by those seeking to inflame the China debate in the UK.I was as surprised as anyone to receive a Security Service Interference Alert about Christine Lee (a UK-based law firm owner) to my parliament inbox. It was like something straight out of a spy thriller. This matter was debated...
U.K.
International Business Times

UK PM To Address MPs As 'Partygate' Revolt Swells

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday faced signs of an organised revolt in his Conservative party over revelations of lockdown-breaching parties, as he geared up for a grilling in parliament. Johnson was set to speak at the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions, before outlining a plan to lift...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Priti Patel tells MPs to be on their guard against foreign agents

Home Secretary Priti Patel has warned MPs they need to be aware of the threat of interference in British politics by foreign states following disclosure a suspected Chinese agent has been targeting Parliament.Last week MI5 took the unusual step of circulating an alert to MPs and peers that Christine Lee, a prominent London-based solicitor, has been engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of China’s ruling communist regime.They were said to include channelling funds to British parliamentarians with a view to making the UK political landscape more favourable to Beijing.In a Commons statement, Ms Patel said that the threat of...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chinese spy at the heart of Whitehall boasted of lobbying 480 MPs and tried to get her own puppet politician elected - but she faces no penalty and is allowed to stay in the UK

The Chinese spy at the heart of Whitehall boasted of lobbying 'more than 480 MPs' and even sought to get her own puppet politician elected. Christine Lee, 58, secretly funnelled cash to a prospective MP she hoped would secure her influence long term but they did not succeed in gaining office, it emerged last night.
U.K.
dallassun.com

Britain warns MPs of Chinese agent seeking contacts in Parliament

A rare warning by the UK's MI5 intelligence agency has revealed that a Chinese agent, Christine Ching Kui Lee, has infiltrated Parliament to interfere in UK politics. The warning has caused a stir among current and aspiring MPs, especially those who received donations from her. Lee is accused of having...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Profile: Christine Lee, the woman at centre of MI5 security warning

As recently as 2019, Christine Lee was being awarded and congratulated personally by then prime minister, Theresa May, for helping Chinese-British cooperation and had been photographed with David Cameron during his time at No 10. Three years on, however, and the Chinese-British relationship has dramatically changed. Now at the centre...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Home Secretary warns there will be more agents like Chinese spy Christine Lee

The Home Secretary has said it is likely there will be more national security alerts like that issued over a Chinese spy engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of the ruling communist party.Priti Patel said the UK had “other adversaries” who would “look to interfere or come into our country in some shape and way” after it was revealed a senior Labour MP received more than £500,000 in donations from Christine Ching Kui Lee before MI5 issued a warning she was a Chinese agent.Barry Gardiner received the donations – mainly to cover staffing costs in his office – over a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Police not investigating No 10 party as MPs warned over China ‘spy’

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that it is still not conducting a criminal investigation into the “bring your own booze” gathering at Downing Street following the prime minister’s apology.The force said it was in contact with the Cabinet Office over Sue Gray’s inquiry and would review its position if it receives evidence of potential criminal offences.It has not commented on questions over whether officers guarding the prime minister’s statements had witnessed or reported any of the alleged parties at the time.Meanwhile, MPs have been issued with a warning over a spying threat from a woman believed by MI5 to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Chinese agent was given award by Theresa May

A lawyer accused of being a Chinese agent engaged in “political interference activities” was given an award by Theresa May when she was prime minister in 2019.Christine Ching Kui Lee was named as one of No 10’s “Points of Light” for her work with the British Chinese Project.But on Thursday she was described in a security alert by MI5 as being “knowingly engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)”.In a personal letter to Lee, Mrs May said: “You should feel very proud of the difference that The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Christine Lee: Security warning to MPs over Chinese spying threat

Britain’s intelligence agency MI5 has warned MPs that an alleged spy has infiltrated parliament to engage in “political interference activities” on behalf of China.Christine Lee was accused of attempting to influence UK politicians while facilitating donations from figures in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, according to a security briefing circulated to MPs and peers on Thursday.It emerged that former Labour minister Barry Gardiner received more than £500,000 from Ms Lee’s firm to cover staffing costs, while much smaller sums were given to Labour HQ and Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey.The alleged agent, a London-based solicitor, was given an award...
POLITICS
The Independent

MP: MI5 warnings over Chinese government ‘agent’ being ‘active’ in UK Parliament

An agent of the Chinese government has been active in the British Parliament in a bid to “subvert the processes”, MPs have heard.Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he understood MI5 has contacted Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle about the matter.Raising a point of order in the Commons, Sir Iain said the Speaker has emailed MPs.He said: “They key issue here is I understand that Mr Speaker has been contacted by MI5 and is now warning members of Parliament that there has been an agent of the Chinese government active here in Parliament working with a Member of Parliament,...
POLITICS
