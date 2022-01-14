ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and what new features to expect

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZZmb_0dlkP1jk00

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for.

In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s very first Pokédex by studying the creatures and catching them in Pokéballs.

The last Pokémon games we were treated to were Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in November 2021, both remakes of Nintendo DS releases from 2006 that closely followed the normal series formula. With Pokémon Legends: Arceus , Game Freak is rebuilding the series from the ground up with the most anticipated Pokémon game in years.

Many longtime players will be wondering if Pok é mon Legends: Arceus will become the template for all other Pokémon titles to follow – it promises to be the most drastic overhaul in the series to date.

With that in mind, here are all the details we have about how to pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus , what new features we can expect and its official release date.

Read more:

When is ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ coming out in the UK?

The game is scheduled for a worldwide release on 28 January 2022 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch .

How to pre-order ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’

In a first for mainline Pokémon games, Pokémon Legends: Arceus won’t have two separate versions being released simultaneously as was the case with Red / Blue , Diamond / Pearl , Sword / Shield and so on. The focus of this game will likely be a single-player experience rather than trading version-exclusive Pokémon, so you won’t have to worry about accidentally purchasing the same version as your friends if you were looking to trade with them.

People can pre-order from the Nintendo website (from £49.99, Nintendo.co.uk ) and receive a free steelbook (metal game case) and figurine while stocks last. Game (£49.99, Game.co.uk ) is offering a similar deal with a steelbook case while Amazon (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and Smyths (£44.99, Smythstoys.com ) are offering the standalone game at a slightly discounted price.

What makes ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ different to previous games?

In a newly released trailer ahead of the game’s launch, we have a much better idea of what new features to expect.

Rather than travelling between towns, battling gym leaders and winning badges, as was the case for the majority of previous titles, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will open up the world to the player to explore a wide array of different regions. Many were quick to compare this new Pokémon title with Breath of the Wild , but rather than being one continuous open world, the game will be broken up into multiple large areas. A more apt comparison would be Capcom’s Monster Hunter series, where players would venture out of settlements to explore the wilderness and hunt the monsters therein.

So far we’ve had a sneak peak of the “Obsidian fieldlands” – an area where Pokémon that reside in forests and meadows can be found.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus also introduces a new crafting system into the game. Rather than buying items such as Pokéballs from a shop, players will be able to make their own by gathering resources, which should incentivise exploration of every corner of the map. Pokémon can also be used to help harvest materials from trees, rocks and other parts of the environment.

The different Pokémon that can be found roaming these regions will show different behaviours. Some will be docile to the player’s presence while others may appear more skittish and will need to be approached cautiously. Items, such as bait, can be used to distract Pokémon in order to make them easier to catch and observe.

Other Pokémon may be more aggressive and can enter an “alert state”, where they won’t be able to be captured until they are defeated by one of your Pokémon.

When these battles occur, gameplay will shift to a turn-based battle system that will be more familiar to Pokémon veterans. However, there are now two different styles of fighting: strong and agile. Agile fighting techniques will allow your Pokémon to attack at greater speed at the cost of strength, whereas a strong style can do greater damage but leave you vulnerable to counterattacks.

If a player is attacked by a Pokémon and loses all their health, they will blackout, lose some of their items and be returned to the nearest settlement.

The main base of operations for the player will be Jubilife Village, where they can craft items, change outfits and trade Pokémon with other players. This will also be where missions and requests can be taken from the local residents. Each mission will advance the story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus , but requests are optional extras that can be undertaken for small rewards.

Where will ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ be set?

According to Nintendo, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will take place in the past in the Hisui region, which goes on to be known as the Sinnoh region during Diamond and Pearl .

As a new recruit to the Galaxy Expedition team, the player character is tasked with documenting different Pokémon across the region by Professor Laventon. As the game unfolds, players will encounter an unusual phenomenon that causes ‘noble’ Pokémon to act aggressively. It will be up to players to find the cause of this unusual behaviour as the story progresses.

Will ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ feature new Pokemon?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will feature many of the characters from the previous games, with a handful of new creatures confirmed. It will also feature regional variants of existing Pokémon, meaning they will have new type advantages/disadvantages and an updated appearance to match the new setting.

Players will also have a grass-, water- or fire-type Pokémon to choose from at the beginning of the game – Rowlet, Oshawott, and Cyndaquil, respectively – which they can train and evolve into stronger monsters.

There have been a number of new Pokémon announced including Wyrdeer, an evolution of Stantler that can be ridden by the player, as well as Basculegion, a fish-type Pokémon that can be used to cross lakes and rivers.

Will ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ work with other Pokémon titles?

According to the Pokémon website , if you have save data from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl , you will be able to take on exclusive research quests to add a mythical Pokémon called Darkrai to your team.

Similarly, if you have previously played Sword and Shield , you will be able to add another exclusive Pokémon, Shaymin, to your team after the credits roll. You will also be able to claim exclusive outfits for your character to wear.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on video games and other tech offers, try the links below:

Can’t wait to play? Discover the best Nintendo Switch games for every type of player

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets a dazzling new gameplay trailer

The world always gets a smidge brighter whenever pocket monsters are frolicking about, which is a fancy way of saying Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out soon!. On Friday, Nintendo of Japan was gracious enough to bestow upon us a gameplay overview trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. As of right now, the trailer is only available in Japanese, with no option for English subtitles. Yet that doesn’t make it any less exciting for fans. Moving into the HD era has done the series wonders and may even solidify 2022 as yet another excellent year for the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Japanese ‘Pokemon Legends: Arceus’ trailer shows off new features

A new Japanese trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus has given an overview of the new gameplay mechanics coming to the series. The six-minute-long trailer, which you can watch below, begins with footage of Pokemon such as Purugly, Turtwig and Magikarp roaming in the new Pokémon world of Hisue, an ancient version of the Sinnoh region from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
COMICS
My Nintendo News

Video: Pokémon Legends: Arceus commercial

It isn’t very long before Nintendo and The Pokemon Company will be releasing Pokemon Legends: Arceus. With the game’s release being later this month, you should be seeing commercials and advertisements for the game beginning to appear now. Nintendo also likes to upload videos of their commercials, and this is no exception.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Order#Single Player Games#Freak#Nintendo Ds#The Nintendo Switch#Red Blue#Diamond Pearl
dotesports.com

How to get Darkrai and Shaymin in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is taking players to a new yet familiar region as we go back in time to the Hisui region, an ancient version of what became Sinnoh. As you’d expect, plenty of Pokémon from the Sinnoh region will be available to encounter and capture, and these include some of its most iconic legendary Pokémon. Arceus is the focal Pokémon of this game, but you’ll be able to get your hands on other favorites, like Darkrai and Shaymin, by completing certain in-game events. Here’s everything you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Pokémon Legends Arceus ESRB Rating Detailed

ESRB has provided a rating for Pokémon Legends Arceus giving an overview of the game and its content. See what they had to say here. The game is confirmed to arrive on January 28, 2022. It has been rated ahead of the release. Based on the rating, it is basically available for everyone with just Mild Fantasy Violence mentioned in the description.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Capcom
d1softballnews.com

Pokémon legends: Arceus, new leaks hypothesize other Captains

The release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus it is ever closer and new ones emerge in the process of waiting leak on further Captains. The rumors come from the Twitter account Riddler Khu, known leaker of numerous information regarding the Pokémon world. One of Riddler Khu’s many tweets claims...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Nintendo Recap — Pokémon Legends: Arceus looks promising thanks to new features and E3 might not happen

Welcome everybody to this week's Nintendo recap. 2022 is already off to an exciting start with new trailers for both the upcoming Pokémon and Kirby games, giving us greater insights into both adventures. Plus, one of the most popular Assassin's Creed titles is coming to Switch and the next Mario Kart is reportedly in development. Additionally, in-person E3 2022 has been canceled, but it looks like this probably would have been the case regardless of the Omicron variant. There's plenty to talk about so lets a-go!
VIDEO GAMES
Taylor Daily Press

special | Beginning of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Special | Beginning of Pokémon Legends: Arceus – With the release approaching, more and more players are getting excited to start playing Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Now that Game Freak has been making standard mobile games as we’ve known them for years, it’s now also given the task of making something completely different on the Switch. Previously, these titles were outsourced, such as Pokémon Colosseum and XD: Gale of Darkness, developed by Genius Sonority. A separate game in the Pokémon world naturally also includes a special offer of Pokémon to start your adventure, and in this article we provide a brief overview of this new game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Pokémon Arceus: Legends’ new Hisui forms appears to leak online

Ahead of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus release on January 28, a handful of leaks have been pouring out as a handful of players acquire the game well before it officially arrives. Yesterday, a handful of leakers were able to contact someone who received a physical copy of the game before going dark. But today, more copies of the game have reached leakers and data miners, and supposedly all of the new Hisui forms have arrived, including the new starter evolutions for Rowlett, Oshawott, and Cyndaquil, including Hisui forms for Dialga and Palkia.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Guide – All leaked Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Well, it happened — Pokémon Legends: Arceus has leaked well ahead of its release date. Along with information about gameplay, the full list of Pokémon available in the game was leaked. Before you read, be aware that there are major spoilers below. Also, we will not be...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

443K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy