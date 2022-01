Wedding-related anxiety comes in many forms, and many couples struggle with thinking about all the things that can go wrong. What if weather ruins your outdoor setting? What if a guest slips and falls on the dance floor? What if your DJ doesn't show up? You can drive yourself crazy thinking through all of the what-if scenarios of your wedding day. Instead of going down that rabbit hole, lean into the expertise of the people you've hired to put together an incredible event, let go of the little stuff, and know who's your go-to when a real emergency hits. All these tactics work together not only to minimize your anxiety, but also to help you navigate what to do when a real wedding-planning emergency strikes.

