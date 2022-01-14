Constitutional law attorney discusses SCOTUS vaccine mandate ruling

In opinions released this afternoon, the Supreme Court split over two of the Biden Administration's COVID-19 mandates. By a vote of 6-3, in NFIB v. OSHA, the Court ruled against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard vax-or-test rule for large employers. Yet by a vote of 5-4, in Biden v. Missouri, the Court agreed to stay lower court injunctions against the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate for Medicare and Medicaid service providers. Both opinions for the Court were per curiam.

