Congress & Courts

Constitutional law attorney discusses SCOTUS vaccine mandate ruling

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court killed one of President...

Shore News Network

Starbucks Throws Out Vaccine Mandate For Its Workers In Wake Of SCOTUS Ruling

Starbucks will no longer require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face weekly testing, it announced in a note to employees Tuesday. The company previously planned to require employees to be vaccinated by Feb. 9, the Associated Press reported. “We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote, the AP reported. The memo encouraged vaccination and booster shots, and it told employees to wear surgical masks to work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
themainewire.com

Mills administration says it will not impose state-level vaccine mandate on private employers after SCOTUS ruling

On January 13, the Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their workers against COVID-19 or implement weekly testing. The Court also upheld the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Interim Final Rule requiring healthcare workers that received Medicare and Medicaid funding to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
news3lv.com

Breaking Down the Law: Supreme Court ruling on vaccine mandates

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Last week, the Supreme Court issued a split ruling on vaccine mandates by the Biden Administration. The court blocked the employee vaccine mandate but upheld the vaccine requirement for health facilities accepting federal dollars. So, what is the basis for the split decision?. For that,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecentersquare.com

Virginia business community applauds SCOTUS ruling against vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Members of Virginia’s business community applauded a U.S. Supreme Court decision that temporarily blocked a federal regulation designed to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers pending a ruling on the legislation. A regulation, which President Joe Biden sought to promulgate through OSHA, would require businesses...
VIRGINIA STATE
upenn.edu

Law experts unpack SCOTUS decision that blocks OSHA vaccine mandate

University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School Professor of Law Allison K. Hoffman, an expert in health care law and policy, and Eric Feldman, Heimbold Chair in International Law, reflect on the Supreme Court decisions regarding President Biden’s vaccination and testing mandates for large businesses and health care workers. “This...
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Louisiana Leaders Respond To SCOTUS Ruling On Biden Vaccine Mandate

Louisiana leaders are responding to the Supreme Court's decision to halt the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for large companies. The Court left in place the requirement of vaccinations for most health-care workers at facilities receiving Medicaid and Medicare funds. GOP U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy says the ruling is a victory...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reason.com

BREAKING: SCOTUS Stays OSHA Vax-or-Test Rule, Allows CMS Vaccine Mandate for Health Care Workers to Take Effect

In opinions released this afternoon, the Supreme Court split over two of the Biden Administration's COVID-19 mandates. By a vote of 6-3, in NFIB v. OSHA, the Court ruled against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard vax-or-test rule for large employers. Yet by a vote of 5-4, in Biden v. Missouri, the Court agreed to stay lower court injunctions against the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate for Medicare and Medicaid service providers. Both opinions for the Court were per curiam.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Justices seek to downplay Covid mask rift at US Supreme Court

Three US Supreme Court justices on Wednesday dismissed a report of a rift over the wearing of Covid face masks during hearings before the nation's highest court. Shortly before Roberts issued his denial, Gorsuch and Sotomayor issued a statement of their own, saying that "reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us.
CONGRESS & COURTS
subletteexaminer.com

State reacts to SCOTUS' vaccine rulings

WYOMING – The U.S. Supreme Court’s multiple decisions regarding vaccine requirements initially ordered by President Joe Biden’s administration brought a mix of emotions from Wyoming’s elected officials. On Thursday, Jan. 13, The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Occupation Safety and Health Administration order that required vaccines...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Starbucks ends its vaccine mandate for employees in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks has revoked its Covid vaccine mandate for employees, the company says.In a company memo, Starbucks CEO John Culver cited a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting the Biden administration’s call for all companies with over 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Mr Culver wrote on Tuesday.Starbucks, which employs 228,000 Americans, unveiled its mandate less than three weeks ago. On 3 January, the company announced that all its employees must provide proof of vaccination or face weekly Covid testing.“We strongly encourage all US partners to get fully vaccinated by Feb 9,” Mr...
