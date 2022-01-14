Constitutional law attorney discusses SCOTUS vaccine mandate ruling

Starbucks has revoked its Covid vaccine mandate for employees, the company says.In a company memo, Starbucks CEO John Culver cited a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting the Biden administration’s call for all companies with over 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Mr Culver wrote on Tuesday.Starbucks, which employs 228,000 Americans, unveiled its mandate less than three weeks ago. On 3 January, the company announced that all its employees must provide proof of vaccination or face weekly Covid testing.“We strongly encourage all US partners to get fully vaccinated by Feb 9,” Mr...
