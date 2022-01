The UK’s approach to tackling Covid-19 was weighted in favour of the elderly and has harmed children as a result, a leading paediatric expert has said.“Our children have suffered too much from us closing down their lives, to protect the middle age and the vulnerable,” Russell Viner, a professor in adolescent health at University College London, told The Independent. “I don't think during this pandemic we have necessarily got the balance right.”Schools in Britain were shut throughout the first lockdown of the pandemic, before reopening in June and September. During the Alpha wave, which ran from winter 2020 to spring...

