MI5 has issued a warning to MPs about a Chinese agent it claims is covertly engaging in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.Christine Ching Kui Lee is alleged to have engaged with MPs while facilitating financial donations to politicians in Hong Kong and on the Chinese mainland.Details are contained in a Security Service Interference Alert (SSIA) circulated to parliamentarians by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.In a covering letter, Sir Lindsay said that among the MPs she had contacted were members of the now disbanded Chinese in Britain All Party Parliamentary Group.“I should highlight...

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO