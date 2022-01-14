Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo exhibits focus on local businesses

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of Pennsylvania said it will work with the NCAA under its newly adopted standards for transgender athletes. Swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed for the men’s team at Penn before transitioning, has qualified to compete in March at the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships. She is set to race in the women’s 200-yard, 500-yard and 1,650-yard freestyle.

