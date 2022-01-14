Tell It To Tim: Rules, restrictions and people who just wake up angry

Before the dreadful diagnosis that broke so many hearts, when the lines he had written quit coming so easily to him, Tim Rosaforte began to look understandably anxious before having to do a two- or three-minute live spot. One night at the Masters, though, he looked into the camera and delivered his words beautifully, without straining for a thought or a word. I felt so happy for him and wanting to say something that perhaps might give him a little confidence, I simply said, “Great hit, Tim.” He looked at me with a sort of doubt-riven half-smile and said, “It was in teleprompter. I had to put it in teleprompter.”
