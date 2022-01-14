ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Tell It To Tim: Rules, restrictions and people who just wake up angry

By Tim Ryan
fox4news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers this week had a lot to say about rules and...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

Amid Real Housewives Controversy, Mary Crosby's Estranged Parents Break Silence With Some Wild Claims

Mary Cosby has headlined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for two seasons now. But she might not be asked back for a third after skipping the latest reunion taping. According to franchise EP and reunion host Andy Cohen, her absence was due to her not feeling the “gratitude” amidst the racial controversy and fan backlash surrounding her. In the latest turn of events, though, it's Cosby's estranged parents that have broken their silence with some pretty wild claims regarding their reality star offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Tab

A round up of 27 savage tweets responding to Molly-Mae telling us to just work harder

All day, Twitter has had one influencer’s name in its furious mouth – and that name is no other than Molly-Mae Hague. Barely a week goes by where she isn’t at the epicentre of a shitstorm, and this time her comments made during a podcast have resulted in her being branded tone-deaf, ignorant and privileged. The circulating clip of comments where she says that “we all have the same 24 hours in the day” and says that to match her meteoric success everyone just needs to work harder has created a tidal wave of memes and furious reactions. Here’s a round up of the best Twitter reactions to Molly-Mae and the latest drama:
INTERNET
Golf Channel

A man of the people who cared about people, Tim Rosaforte more than a journalist

Before the dreadful diagnosis that broke so many hearts, when the lines he had written quit coming so easily to him, Tim Rosaforte began to look understandably anxious before having to do a two- or three-minute live spot. One night at the Masters, though, he looked into the camera and delivered his words beautifully, without straining for a thought or a word. I felt so happy for him and wanting to say something that perhaps might give him a little confidence, I simply said, “Great hit, Tim.” He looked at me with a sort of doubt-riven half-smile and said, “It was in teleprompter. I had to put it in teleprompter.”
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

Teen with dangerous ideas wants to move the Super Bowl to Saturday, has momentum

A firm tenet of this publication, one which we abide by religiously, is "don't attack the teens in writing." I'll often hear it from my editors: "Shane, don't attack the teens in writing," they'll say, or "seriously, stop attacking the teens in writing." A good rule...in theory. And yet, sometimes...
NFL
StyleCaster

Every Time Hailey Bieber Wears a Blazer, an Angel Gets Their Wings

If you’ve been itching for some outfit inspiration this winter (or honestly any season), look no further than Hailey Bieber’s blazer street style. Thankfully, since marrying Justin Bieber, our girl Hailz has not been influenced much by her husband’s streetwear (I love Justin, but he constantly looks like he’s walking around in a 14-year-old skater’s pajamas). While Hailey will occasionally don sweatpants and a hoodie, for the most part, she remains a street style queen. After perusing street style photos of Hailey Bieber over the past few weeks, I’ve noticed a pattern in so many of her looks: the blazer. Fitted,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SELF

Chrissy Teigen Shares How Giving Up Alcohol Has Changed Her

In the depths yet another COVID winter, Chrissy Teigen seems to have found what we could all use more of at the moment: more energy and less anxiety. Her secret? Giving up alcohol. On Wednesday, Teigen gave an update on her sobriety journey six months after she decided to stop...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy