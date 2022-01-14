ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This state pays its politicians the most, according to data

By Andrew Lisa
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wARNM_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

States that pay their politicians the most

Depending on the position, a politician can stand to make a good living. If you're planning to get rich on a politician’s salary, however, stay away from Maine. Their state representatives earn salaries that put them just above the federal poverty line . They're better off than state reps in New Mexico, a state that doesn't pay its representatives any base wage, instead relying on per diem and reimbursements to cover their work expenses like travel, gas money, and meals. In other states, a single term in office would result in a pretty hefty financial haul.

Stacker ranked the most lucrative states for politicians in ascending order based on each state’s governor’s salary and state representative salary. The wages were compiled using 2019 data from the Council of State Governments for governor salaries and 2020 data from the National Conference of State Legislatures for state representative salaries.

Governor salaries are straightforward and to the point. The path to determining state representative wages, on the other hand, is a bit more complicated. Their pay is a combination of base pay, which is estimated for 40 out of 50 states, plus per diems according to an average congressional session length—which is the period of time the representative actually spends working. Different state officials also get paid differently; when there was a wage discrepancy between a state senator and representative, for example, Stacker used the lower number to calculate the rankings.

It's also worth noting that every state pays its representatives differently according to their legislative calendar, the location of the state capitol, how often representatives must travel or stay overnight, and state statutes. While the base salary stays consistent unless it is increased, the per diem wage rules can vary immensely between states.

Read on to find out just how many taxpayer-funded dollars your state pays its politicians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSWTG_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#50. Maine

- Governor's salary: $70,000
- State representative base salary: $14,862 for the first regular session, $10,582 for the second regular session
- State representative per diem wage: $38 per day for lodging or travel, $32 per day for meals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3075tE_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#49. Kansas

- Governor's salary: $99,636
- State representative base salary: $88.66 per calendar day
- State representative per diem wage: $151 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5fDR_0dlkMK1z00
turtix // Shutterstock

#48. New Mexico

- Governor's salary: $110,000
- State representative base salary: $0 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $192 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBobe_0dlkMK1z00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#47. South Carolina

- Governor's salary: $106,078
- State representative base salary: $10,400 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $140 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcrD4_0dlkMK1z00
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#46. Nebraska

- Governor's salary: $105,000
- State representative base salary: $12,000 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $55 per day for legislators residing less than 50 miles from the state capitol, $151 per day for legislators residing more than 50 miles from the capitol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfJU4_0dlkMK1z00
Charles T. Peden // Shutterstock

#45. Arizona

- Governor's salary: $95,000
- State representative base salary: $24,000 per year
- State representative per diem wage:
--- For legislators residing within Maricopa County: $35 per day for the first 120 days of session, $10 per day for all following days
--- For legislators residing outside of Maricopa County: $60 per day for the first 120 days of session, $20 per day for all following days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzmNI_0dlkMK1z00
Jonathan Lenz // Shutterstock

#44. Wyoming

- Governor's salary: $105,000
- State representative base salary: $150 per day
- State representative per diem wage: $109 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjDQ5_0dlkMK1z00
John Hoffman // Shutterstock

#43. Colorado

- Governor's salary: $90,000
- State representative base salary: $40,242 per year (legislators whose terms start in or after January 2019), $30,000 per year for (legislators whose terms start before January 2019)
- State representative per diem wage: $45 per day for legislators residing less than 50 miles from the state capitol, $219 per day for legislators residing more than 50 miles from the capitol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMv0N_0dlkMK1z00
Dan Breckwoldt // Shutterstock

#42. Montana

- Governor's salary: $115,505
- State representative base salary: $92.46 per legislative day
- State representative per diem wage: $120.11 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KLjj_0dlkMK1z00
Sopotnicki // Shutterstock

#41. South Dakota

- Governor's salary: $113,961
- State representative base salary: $11,892 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $151 per day (legislative days only)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhno3_0dlkMK1z00
Nadia Yong // Shutterstock

#40. Oregon

- Governor's salary: $98,600
- State representative base salary: $31,200 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $151 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUp5T_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. New Hampshire

- Governor's salary: $134,581
- State representative base salary: $100 per year
- State representative per diem wage: none

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcGPw_0dlkMK1z00
Ace Diamond // Shutterstock

#38. North Dakota

- Governor's salary: $129,096
- State representative base salary: $515 per month
- State representative per diem wage: $186 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CexNt_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#37. Mississippi

- Governor's salary: $122,160
- State representative base salary: $23,500 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $151 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFlvP_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Louisiana

- Governor's salary: $130,000
- State representative base salary: $16,800 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $161 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3YLz_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Indiana

- Governor's salary: $121,331
- State representative base salary: $27,204 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $184 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sin9P_0dlkMK1z00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#34. Iowa

- Governor's salary: $130,000
- State representative base salary: $25,000 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $169 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22TMV3_0dlkMK1z00
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#33. Idaho

- Governor's salary: $138,302
- State representative base salary: $18,415 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $71 per day for legislators residing less than 50 miles from the state capitol, $139 per day for legislators residing more than 50 miles from the capitol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nzafw_0dlkMK1z00
Derek Olson Photography // Shutterstock

#32. North Carolina

- Governor's salary: $144,349
- State representative base salary: $13,951 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $104 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Egpe8_0dlkMK1z00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Nevada

- Governor's salary: $149,573
- State representative base salary: $164.69 per calendar day up to 60 days, $159.89 per calendar day for senators elected in 2018
- State representative per diem wage: $151 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M48yd_0dlkMK1z00
pisaphotography // Shutterstock

#30. Florida

- Governor's salary: $130,273
- State representative base salary: $29,697 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $152 per day (up to 50 days for senators, 60 days for representatives)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHsOz_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Texas

- Governor's salary: $153,750
- State representative base salary: $7,200 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $221 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CULiw_0dlkMK1z00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#28. Rhode Island

- Governor's salary: $145,755
- State representative base salary: $15,959 per year
- State representative per diem wage: none

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zceSw_0dlkMK1z00
Thomas Kelley // Shutterstock

#27. Kentucky

- Governor's salary: $148,781
- State representative base salary: $188 per day
- State representative per diem wage: $166 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfjiT_0dlkMK1z00
Joe Hendrickson // Shutterstock

#26. Missouri

- Governor's salary: $133,821
- State representative base salary: $35,915 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $121 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QXJw_0dlkMK1z00
Jerry Pennington // Shutterstock

#25. West Virginia

- Governor's salary: $150,000
- State representative base salary: $20,000 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $131 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CX5Ab_0dlkMK1z00
BJ Ray // Shutterstock

#24. Alabama

- Governor's salary: $120,395
- State representative base salary: $49,861 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $85 per day (overnight stays), $100 per day (two-day or longer overnight stays)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14s9RG_0dlkMK1z00
photo.ua // Shutterstock

#23. Minnesota

- Governor's salary: $127,629
- State representative base salary: $46,500 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $86 per day for senators, $66 per day for representatives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2lHt_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Connecticut

- Governor's salary: $150,000
- State representative base salary: $28,000 per year
- State representative per diem wage: none

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzENz_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Oklahoma

- Governor's salary: $147,000
- State representative base salary: $35,021 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $166 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFFfY_0dlkMK1z00
Johnny Adolphson // Shutterstock

#20. Utah

- Governor's salary: $150,000
- State representative base salary: $393 per calendar day
- State representative per diem wage: none

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UobEu_0dlkMK1z00
Eduardo Medrano // Shutterstock

#19. Arkansas

- Governor's salary: $148,134
- State representative base salary: $42,428 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $55 per day for legislators residing less than 50 miles from the state capitol, $151 per day for legislators residing more than 50 miles from the state capitol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BI0BY_0dlkMK1z00
Brett Barnhill // Shutterstock

#18. Georgia

- Governor's salary: $175,000
- State representative base salary: $17,342 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $173 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMf7Z_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Virginia

- Governor's salary: $175,000
- State representative base salary: $18,000 per year for senators, $17,640 per year for delegates
- State representative per diem wage: $210 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWLEW_0dlkMK1z00
Daniel Case // Shutterstock

#16. Alaska

- Governor's salary: $145,000
- State representative base salary: $50,400 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $287 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qvcw7_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Vermont

- Governor's salary: $178,274
- State representative base salary: $742.92 per week during session
- State representative per diem wage: $132 per day for lodging, $66 per day for meals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0zHU_0dlkMK1z00
Jayne Lipkovich // Shutterstock

#14. Wisconsin

- Governor's salary: $152,756
- State representative base salary: $52,999 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $115 per day for senators, $162 (with overnight) or $81 per day (no overnight) for representatives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WgpR_0dlkMK1z00
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#13. Delaware

- Governor's salary: $171,000
- State representative base salary: $47,291 per year
- State representative per diem wage: none

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KuEz_0dlkMK1z00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#12. Tennessee

- Governor's salary: $194,112
- State representative base salary: $24,316 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $61 per day for legislators residing less than 50 miles from the state capitol, $284 per day for legislators residing more than 50 miles from the capitol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZK3h_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Ohio

- Governor's salary: $153,650
- State representative base salary: $65,528 per year
- State representative per diem wage: none

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HeV8_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Maryland

- Governor's salary: $170,000
- State representative base salary: $50,330 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $109 per day for lodging, $56 per day for meals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMa9a_0dlkMK1z00
SvetlanaSF // Shutterstock

#9. Hawaii

- Governor's salary: $158,700
- State representative base salary: $62,604 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $225 per day for legislators who don’t reside on Oahu, $10 per day for legislators residing on Oahu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7t7y_0dlkMK1z00
Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

#8. New Jersey

- Governor's salary: $175,000
- State representative base salary: $49,000 per year
- State representative per diem wage: none

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hj2hQ_0dlkMK1z00
NicoleTaklaPhotography // Shutterstock

#7. Michigan

- Governor's salary: $159,300
- State representative base salary: $71,685 per year
- State representative per diem wage: none

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnBXr_0dlkMK1z00
kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#6. Washington

- Governor's salary: $183,072
- State representative base salary: $56,881 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $120 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iC7OJ_0dlkMK1z00
Marianna Ianovska // Shutterstock

#5. Illinois

- Governor's salary: $177,412
- State representative base salary: $69,464 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $151 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbRfz_0dlkMK1z00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Massachusetts

- Governor's salary: $185,000
- State representative base salary: $66,256 per year
- State representative per diem wage: none

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHWBX_0dlkMK1z00
Joaquin Ossorio Castillo // Shutterstock

#3. Pennsylvania

- Governor's salary: $194,850
- State representative base salary: $90,335 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $178 per day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1614Vx_0dlkMK1z00
Photo Spirit // Shutterstock

#2. New York

- Governor's salary: $200,000
- State representative base salary: $110,000 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $61 per day, $176 per day for overnight travel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43LCVq_0dlkMK1z00
TierneyMJ // Shutterstock

#1. California

- Governor's salary: $201,680
- State representative base salary: $114,877 per year
- State representative per diem wage: $206 per day

