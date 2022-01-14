ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Charged With Killing His Father, Injuring His Mother Due in Court

By City News Service
 6 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 23-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his father to death and wounded his mother in Playa del Rey is scheduled to be arraigned today in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

Alonzo Mansel faces one count each of murder and attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. He was charged Thursday.

Police responded at 6 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 200 block of Redlands Street, near Vista Del Mar, after a report that two people had been stabbed, according to ABC 7.

A search began for the suspect, and police identified a suspect who they say matched witnesses' description and had driven away from the scene.

The suspect crashed a car onto a sidewalk at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Manchester Avenue in Westchester and tried to run away from officers, but they reportedly found him hiding in an alley near an IHOP restaurant.

The fatally injured victim was subsequently identified as Harvey Lee Huddleston, 77, of Playa del Rey.

Mansel was arrested Tuesday by Los Angeles police and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

