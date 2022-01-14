Jamie Lynn Spears says ‘book is not about’ Britney, slams ‘accusatory posts’

Jamie Lynn Spears claims her sister, Britney Spears, is spreading lies about her. jamielynnspears/Instagram; Wirei

Jamie Lynn Spears set the record straight on what her upcoming book is about while slamming her sister Britney Spears’ latest comments as “absolutely not the truth.”

“Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to,” Jamie Lynn, 30, wrote in a long-winded statement on her Instagram Friday.

She continued, “I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

She ended her post by wishing the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer, 40, all the best and asking for peace between them.

“There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same,” the “Zoey 101” alum wrote. “No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”

Jamie Lynn also wrote in her post that she didn’t want to “diminish” everything Britney has been going through, including battling and ultimately winning her conservatorship case in November 2021, but noted that it has become “exhausting when conversations, and texts [they] have in private don’t match what [Britney] post[s] on social media.”

Britney came out with guns blazing against her little sister after Jamie Lynn did a rare TV interview about their relationship and claimed she had gone out of her way to help free Britney from her conservatorship. The pop star, however, previously said her family “did nothing” to help her.

Britney dragged Jamie Lynn in a scathing Instagram post Thursday night, writing in part, “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!”

A source exclusively told Page Six that Britney feels her sister is being “one-sided.”

“Britney has been deeply hurt by her family, and this isn’t helping matters,” the source shared after Jamie Lynn’s “Good Morning America” and “Nightline” interview, adding, “Sure, Jamie Lynn has a book to sell, but things don’t have to be so one-sided.”

Britney previously mocked Jamie Lynn on Instagram, calling her a “mean ass” less than 24 hours after her younger sister asked to make amends.

Jamie Lynn’s book, “Things I Should Have Said,” hits stores next Tuesday.