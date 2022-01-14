Designed to protect victims, Marsy’s Law is protecting police from accountability | Editorial

Protesters gather at the makeshift memorial for 13-year-old Stanley Davis Jr. on Federal Highway in Boynton Beach on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The teen died in a crash, after he left a gas station on his brand-new, red dirt bike - darting off as a police SUV approached. His family and protesters argue the child's death could've been avoided had the officer not followed behind. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Boynton Beach provides the latest example of how a well-intentioned effort to help crime victims is being misused throughout Florida.

In 2018, voters approved a constitutional amendment to create a public records exemption for victims called Marsy’s Law. The law is named for Marsy Ann Nicholas, a University of California at Santa Barbara student who was stalked and murdered in 1983.

When her killer was released, her family got no advance word. The law is designed to protect victims from retribution.

From that narrow interpretation, however, law enforcement agencies across the state now regularly conceal all information about crime victims, even when releasing it might tell the public where crime is happening. The Boynton Beach Police Department believes that the exemption covers one of its officers.

On Dec. 26, that officer saw 13-year-old Stanley Davis III riding his motorized dirt bike on a city street, which is illegal. Because Davis was “observed driving recklessly,” the department said, the officer pursued him. During that pursuit, Davis crashed and was killed.

According to department officials, the officer has received threats and thus is a victim. Residents have demanded to know the name. The department is refusing.

Similarly, the Tallahassee Police Department refused to release the names of two officers involved in fatal shootings. Department officials applied Marsy’s Law based on threats that led to the shootings. One man reportedly approached an officer with a knife and the other pointed a gun.

The Tallahassee Democrat sued to obtain the names, arguing that the department’s real intent was to head off questions about the shootings. Leon County Circuit Court Judge Charles Dodson agreed.

The law, Dodson wrote, provides victims the right “to be reasonably protected from the accused” and the right “to have the safety and welfare of the victim and the victim’s family considered when setting bail, including setting pretrial release conditions.”

But the officers, Dodson noted correctly, “do not seek protection from the accused.” Instead, “They apparently seek protection from possible retribution for their on-duty actions from unknown persons in the community. This type of protection is outside the scope of Marsy’s Law and is inconsistent with the express purpose and language of the amendment.”

The police union appealed. Last April, a three-judge panel of the First District Court of Appeal unanimously overturned Dodson.

“That the officer acts in self-defense does not defeat the officer’s status as a crime victim. And thus as a crime victim, such an officer has the right to keep confidential ‘information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family, or which could disclose confidential or privileged information of the victim,’” wrote Chief Judge Lori Rowe, partially quoting the language of Marsy’s Law.

News organizations challenged that ruling. Last month, the Florida Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

We are hopeful but realistic. A majority of justices are appointees of Gov. DeSantis and his predecessor, Rick Scott. Both had strong support from the Police Benevolent Association. The PBA cemented its influence among Republicans when Jeb Bush took office in 1999.

The appeals court said that, since the amendment did not exclude law enforcement officers from it, the exemption must cover them. Rowe referred to the “plain language” of the amendment.

But as Dodson noted, the Tallahassee officers and their families face no potential reprisals from the men they shot. They are dead. So is 13-year-old Stanley Davis III.

The Boynton Beach Police Department tried to defend its decision by saying that if criminal charges result from the Florida Highway Patrol investigation, the officer’s name will become public. That’s a dodge.

Davis’ death could have resulted from actions by the officer that weren’t criminal but also weren’t good police work. If that’s the case, why should the name stay secret? If the officer’s record includes similar behavior, why shouldn’t the public know that?

The Constitution Revision Committee put Marsy’s Law on the ballot in combination with other proposals, such as raising the retirement age for judges. A vote for one was a vote for all.

During the campaign, actor Kelsey Grammer appeared in ads for Marsy’s Law. Grammer talked about the murder of his father and sister. Grammer heard about the release of his father’s killer from a reporter.

None of that applies in Boynton Beach or Tallahassee. As Dodson wrote, the amendment did not intend to shield police officers “from public scrutiny of their official actions.” The Legislature could write legislation to end that runaround. Given the PBA’s influence, however, the Florida Supreme Court is probably the only hope.

