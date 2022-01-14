Bank of England says it will publish market surveys after MPC meetings

The cost of living in the UK is already rising at its fastest pace for almost 30 years but the worst is yet to come with even steeper energy price hikes and the National Insurance increase on the horizon.What is driving rocketing inflation, where are the price hikes being felt the most and what can we expect over the next few months?– Why is everything more expensive?Covid-19 has hit global supply chains with a combination of pent-up demand and delays to shipping as factories across the world face lockdowns and worker absences.This has led to prices rising, particularly for raw...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO