ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bank of England says it will publish market surveys after MPC meetings

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said it would begin publishing the findings of surveys that it conducts with participants in financial markets and which feed into...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Americans are bracing for inflation and a market crash: survey

Inflation and a potential stock market crash. These are the two biggest threats to the US economy and to the financial wellbeing of Americans, so says a survey by personal finance software firm Quicken. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based Quicken/SurveyMonkey online poll was taken earlier this month, which consisted of a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

What is behind the cost-of-living squeeze and where will inflation go from here?

The cost of living in the UK is already rising at its fastest pace for almost 30 years but the worst is yet to come with even steeper energy price hikes and the National Insurance increase on the horizon.What is driving rocketing inflation, where are the price hikes being felt the most and what can we expect over the next few months?– Why is everything more expensive?Covid-19 has hit global supply chains with a combination of pent-up demand and delays to shipping as factories across the world face lockdowns and worker absences.This has led to prices rising, particularly for raw...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Turkey's central bank ends string of interest rate cuts

Turkey’s central bank kept a key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, halting a string of rate cuts that triggered a currency crisis and sent consumer prices skyrocketing.The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it decided to keep its policy rate “constant” at 14%, putting on hold a rate-cutting policy that has reduced borrowing costs by 5 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. By contrast, many other central banks have increased rates to control surging prices.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists on lowering borrowing costs to boost growth. He has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, even...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpc#Market Intelligence#Uk#Reuters#The Bank Of England#Boe#Monetary Policy Committee
The Independent

Bank boss warns inflation pressures may stay until the end of 2023

Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has warned over mounting signs that inflation pressures may last longer than first thought.The Bank’s governor told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee that financial markets now do not expect energy prices to start easing back until the the second half of 2023.Until a few months ago, wholesale gas prices had been expected to start falling next summer.He said it was a “big shift” and suggested it may impact the Bank’s expectations that higher levels of inflation would be only temporary.I have to be honest with you, that's a very great concernAndrew Bailey, Bank of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
104.1 WIKY

Risk of central bank hikes prompts investors to shun tech – surveys

LONDON (Reuters) – High-flying tech stocks, the darling of the pandemic, are the top shunned counters in the opening weeks of 2022 as investors see a flurry of rate hikes from central banks as the top risk to markets, investor surveys said on Tuesday. A BofA survey conducted from...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Labour Market Heat Adds To Bank Of England Policy Dilemma

UK inflation has already risen to a decade high of 5.1%. The latest UK recruitment industry survey data highlight the difficult choices currently facing policymakers at the Bank of England. UK inflation has already risen to a decade high of 5.1%, and soaring utility bills look set to drive the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bank of England tells banks to quantify climate risks properly

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks in Britain should be "ambitious" in properly quantifying risks from climate change or face intervention by regulators if they fall short, the Bank of England (BoE) said on Wednesday. Banks should also pay particular attention to how they incorporate climate-related risks into business strategies, decision-making and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Fifth of people not visited bank branch since before pandemic – survey

A fifth (20%) of people have not visited a bank branch since before the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey has found.Less than a quarter (22%) of those surveyed for KPMG UK had visited a branch once within the previous six months, as more people have gone online to do their day-to-day banking.Around one in seven (13%) had visited their bank during the previous week, according to the survey of 2,000 people carried out in November 2021.Although many individuals are visiting bricks and mortar bank branches less frequently, they're often vital for the most vulnerable members of society to manage their personal...
PERSONAL FINANCE
AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy