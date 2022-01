Nurses in the city and across the country stood united Thursday, speaking out to make sure that their demands and concerns for a safe work place are heard. “We’re tired of being put in situations where we have to make terrible choices because we don’t have resources,” said Kelley Cabrera, a registered nurse who works in the emergency room at Jacobi Medical Center. “We don’t have enough people, we don’t have enough equipment, we don’t have staff. That is not appropriate.”

BRONX, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO