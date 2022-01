Fox is going its own way with Mick Fleetwood. The network is looking to the Fleetwood Mac co-founder to drum up its next drama series after putting 13 Songs into development from the musician, whose band was responsible for mega-records like Rumours. The scripted project is written by Will Reiser, who wrote the Joseph Gordon-Levitt-fronted comedy feature 50/50, and Jonathan Prince, the American Soul creator who also exec produced Hulu’s adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral. It will be directed by Jonathan Levine, who directed all eight episodes of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. Fleetwood will lend his creative and musical voice to 13 Songs,...

