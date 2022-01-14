ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36 million

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 6 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction Thursday for a record $3.36 million.

Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ “Secret Wars No. 8” brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

This image provided by Heritage Auctions shows Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No. 8, which tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s now-iconic black costume. (Heritage Auctions via AP)

The record bidding, which started at $330,000 and soared past $3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas.

The previous record for an interior page of a U.S. comic book was $657,250 for art from a 1974 issue of “The Incredible Hulk” that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.

Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for $3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

None of the sellers or buyers were identified.

