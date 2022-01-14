Caleb Martin turning into Heat’s kryptonite against opposing point guards

It is the little things that have helped Caleb Martin morph from undrafted in 2019 to key contributor this season for the Miami Heat.

And it is the little things put in front of the 6-foot-5 forward that have eased the defensive burden for Erik Spoelstra’s team amid the continued absence of center Bam Adebayo.

Over the past two weeks, Martin has found himself matching up defensively against the likes of De’Aaron Fox, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Trae Young, who was the challenge on Wednesday night in Atlanta and again on Friday night at FTX Arena.

In utilizing Martin as point guard stopper, it has eased the defensive burden on Heat point guard Kyle Lowry, and also allowed the Heat to go with less of the blitzing, switching, double-team style of when Adebayo had been available.

For Martin, as with all assignments during this inaugural season on his Heat two-way contract, it has been as simple as being asked and then answering emphatically.

“I want to take the pressure off those guys so they can come and be as effective as possible on the offensive end,” Martin told the Sun Sentinel of taking defensive challenges off the plates of Lowry and Jimmy Butler. “Because as anybody knows, it’s tough to play both ends of the ball effectively. I asked Jimmy all the time, when we’re guarding whomever, ‘Hey, want me to give you a break?’ He’ll say, ‘yeah.’ Anytime I can help them save their legs, I’m going to do that.”

The results have been heartening. Fox shot 5 of 12 against the Heat, Curry 3 of 17, Paul 3 of 9, and, on Wednesday night, Young 4 of 15.

“It makes it awesome because he’s so competitive that he wants to do it, and that’s what Coach has decided to do,” Lowry said. “It gives me an opportunity to see the game and watch the game and play the kind of free safety. But it’s not about me, it’s about him, what he’s able to do, his abilities to guard the best players on the floor.”

Martin said he took on similar assignments during his previous two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, but not to the current degree.

“I think I guarded them a little bit before, just because I feel like my speed and length kind of bother some of ‘em,” he said. “So I’ve had a good couple of experiences guarding point guards. So it isn’t too different for me.”

But he stresses, accurately, that even in the void of Adebayo, it remains a team effort.

“Sometimes you just got to switch it up on ‘em,” he said. “Sometimes you want to get up on ‘em and pressure ‘em and sometimes you want to give them a little bit of space. So you don’t want to be too predictable as a defender.

“So just trying to switch it up, give ‘em different looks every time. Sometimes press ‘em all the way up, sometimes lay a little bit back. So switch it a little up, give ‘em different looks.”

Spoelstra said it takes a degree of maturity to appreciate such challenges.

“When you have to guard great players, you have to be willing to be disciplined and consistent to the game plan and handle it when great players score, and not start to panic and make things up and break down mentally and start to make mistakes,” Spoelstra said. “He’s really been improving in our system as a disciplined defender.

“I love how much he puts into this, how competitive he is, how much pride he has on that end of the court. He always says that he was just a scorer in college. But he was coached well. A lot of things were demanded of him. You could tell he had a lot of good habits before he got to us. And now he’s just really working to become more refined, more disciplined as one of those Swiss Army defenders.”

Teammate Tyler Herro said it is difficult not to notice the effort and commitment.

“It’s not about stealing the ball or trying to turn these really good guards over, but just being there in front of ‘em, and making ‘em see a body at all times,” Herro said.

“Caleb has been playing out of his mind for us at both ends of the floor with his energy and his effort.”