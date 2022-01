Dust off your flower crowns: Coachella has revealed another massively starry line-up for 2022, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Kanye West all set to headline. At just 20 years old, Eilish is now the youngest headliner in Coachella’s 23-year history. This marks her second performance in the California desert; her first cameo at the Empire Polo Ground catapulted her to fame in 2019, as captured in her documentary The World’s A Little Blurry. Ye, too, is returning to Coachella following his first headlining slot in 2011, while Styles will be making his debut in Indio after wrapping up his blockbuster Fine Line tour in the U.S.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO