For years now, some people have watched the Wild Kingdom that is the Republican caucus in the House of Representative get larger and crazier with every election cycle. These people have warned that, sooner or later, it will expand to include the Republican caucus in the Senate, until there is no sanity to be found in half the national legislature. Which is a long way of saying: Please, people of Georgia, do not do this to the country. From the Washington Post:

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO