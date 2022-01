Deprivation-based inequalities in physical activity between Scotland's children were already growing before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research. The study, led by the University of Strathclyde, has found that children from more deprived families were nearly three times more likely not to be involved in sport than those from less deprived families. They were also more than twice as likely to have obesity by the time they were in P1 and nearly less than a quarter likely to have safe outdoor spaces to play in.

