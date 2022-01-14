ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Photos: Elephants dying from eating plastic waste in Sri Lankan garbage dump

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mL3nD_0dlkIx9o00

PALLAKKADU, Sri Lanka (AP) — Conservationists and veterinarians are warning that plastic waste in an open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants in the region, after two more were found dead over the weekend.

Around 20 elephants have died over the last eight years after consuming plastic trash in the dump in Pallakkadu village in Ampara district, about 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of the capital, Colombo.

Examinations of the dead animals showed they had swallowed large amounts of nondegradable plastic that is found in the garbage dump, wildlife veterinarian Nihal Pushpakumara said.

“Polythene, food wrappers, plastic, other non-digestibles and water were the only things we could see in the post mortems. The normal food that elephants eat and digest was not evident,” he said.

Americans pile up nearly 30 pounds of extra trash per week during the holidays

Elephants are revered in Sri Lanka but are also endangered. Their numbers have dwindled from about 14,000 in the 19th century to 6,000 in 2011, according to the country’s first elephant census.

They are increasingly vulnerable because of the loss and degradation of their natural habitat. Many venture closer to human settlements in search of food, and some are killed by poachers or farmers angry over damage to their crops.

Hungry elephants seek out the waste in the landfill, consuming plastic as well as sharp objects that damage their digestive systems, Pushpakumara said.

“The elephants then stop eating and become too weak to keep their heavy frames upright. When that happens, they can’t consume food or water, which quickens their death,” he said.

In 2017, the government announced that it will recycle the garbage in dumps near wildlife zones to prevent elephants from consuming plastic waste. It also said electric fences would be erected around the sites to keep the animals away. But neither has been fully implemented.

There are 54 waste dumps in wildlife zones around the country, with around 300 elephants roaming near them, according to officials.

Science report: US should make less plastic to save oceans

The waste management site in Pallakkadu village was set up in 2008 with aid from the European Union. Garbage collected from nine nearby villages is being dumped there but is not being recycled.

In 2014, the electric fence protecting the site was struck by lightning and authorities never repaired it, allowing elephants to enter and rummage through the dump. Residents say elephants have moved closer and settled near the waste pit, sparking fear among nearby villagers.

Many use firecrackers to chase the animals away when they wander into the village, and some have erected electric fences around their homes.

But the villagers often don’t know how to install the electric fences so they are safe and “could endanger their own lives as well as those of the elephants,” said Keerthi Ranasinghe, a local village councilor.

“Even though we call them a menace, wild elephants are also a resource. Authorities need to come up with a way to protect both human lives and the elephants that also allows us to continue our agricultural activities,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
stlmag.com

Printerior sees potential in plastic waste

A couple weeks ago, Trent Esser needed a trash can, so he printed one. It’s an artfully designed, pale mauve receptacle that’s now sitting under a table, half full of refuse. “If you keep looking around in here,” Esser says with a sweep of his arm, “you’ll be like, ‘Wait. Is all this stuff 3-D printed?’”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Food Waste#Elephant#Pallakkadu#Ap#Americans
The Independent

Glue traps used to catch rodents to be banned in Scotland

The sale and use of glue traps that are described as “one of the cruellest methods of rodent control” should be banned, Scotland’s environment minister has said.Mairi McAllan told the Scottish Parliament the Government wants to end the “cruel practice of setting glue traps” that are designed to snare vermin but often catch pets and other wildlife.It follows a call from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission in March of last year to completely outlaw the use of the traps.Raising the issue during general questions at Holyrood, SNP MSP Siobhian Brown asked whether the Scottish Government would accept the commission’s recommendation and...
ANIMALS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Pets
SELF

Here’s Where to Get Free N95 Masks

This week, the White House announced a potential game changer in the fight against omicron: free N95 masks. As COVID-case rates and hospitalization rates reach all-time highs in the U.S., an official in the Biden administration announced on Wednesday plans to begin distributing 400 million non-surgical N95 masks to the public. The plan, which is set to go into effect next week and be “fully up and running by early February,” is to distribute the masks via local pharmacies, CNN reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRON4 News

Despite huge volcano blast, Tonga avoids widespread disaster

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The blast from the volcano could be heard in Alaska, and the waves crossed the ocean to cause an oil spill and two drownings in Peru. The startling satellite images resembled a massive nuclear explosion. And yet, despite sitting almost on top of the volcano that erupted so violently on […]
CHINA
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy